Industrial Salts - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of 42 Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Salts - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Salts was valued at USD 15.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the industrial salts market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for industrial salts as a raw material in the chemical industry is a primary driver, given their essential role in the production of chlorine, caustic soda, and other chemicals. Technological advancements in extraction and purification techniques have improved the quality and availability of industrial salts, encouraging their adoption across various sectors. The expansion of end-use industries, including oil and gas, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, is fueling the demand for industrial salts.

Additionally, the rising focus on sustainability and the development of eco-friendly production methods are propelling the market forward. Regulatory standards mandating high purity and quality in food and pharmaceutical applications are also contributing to market growth. The trend towards automation and digitalization in production processes further supports the broader adoption of industrial salts. As industries continue to innovate and prioritize efficiency, the demand for high-quality industrial salts is expected to grow significantly.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Industrial Salts market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Source (Rock Salt, Natural Brine); Manufacturing Process (Conventional Mining, Vacuum Evaporation, Solar Evaporation); Application (Chemical Processing, De-Icing, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rock Salt segment, which is expected to reach $12.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Natural Brine segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akzo Nobel NV, Amra Salt Co., Atisale SPA, Cargill, Inc., China National Salt Industry Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Industrial Salts Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Industrial Salts market report include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Amra Salt Co.

Atisale S.p.A.

Cargill, Inc.

China National Salt Industry Corporation

CK Life Sciences Int'l. (Holdings), Inc.

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd.

Dominion Salt Ltd.

Donald Brown Group

Exportadora de Sal, S.A. de C.V.

INEOS Group AG

Infosa

Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co Ltd

Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.p.A.

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd.

Rio Tinto PLC

Salins Group, Inc.

Swiss Saltworks

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Wilson Salt Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Industrial Salts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Industrial Salts in Water Treatment Expands Market for Municipal and Industrial Applications

Rising Use of Industrial Salts in De-icing and Snow Removal Drives Seasonal Demand in Cold Regions

Technological Advancements in Salt Purification Processes Propel Growth in High-Purity Industrial Salts

Increasing Adoption of Industrial Salts in Chemical Manufacturing Expands Addressable Market for Chlor-Alkali Production

Rising Application of Industrial Salts in Oil and Gas Exploration Fuels Growth in Drilling and Completion Fluids

Surge in Demand for Industrial Salts in Agriculture Expands Market for Fertilizer Production

Growing Focus on Sustainable Mining Practices Strengthens Business Case for Eco-Friendly Salt Extraction Methods

Technological Innovations in Salt-Based Desalination Solutions Propel Growth in Water Scarcity Regions

Rising Demand for Industrial Salts in the Food Processing Industry Expands Market for High-Quality Additives

Increasing Use of Industrial Salts in Textiles and Dyeing Processes Drives Demand for Specialty Salts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gri9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment