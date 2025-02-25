Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Research 2025: Revenues to Grow from $15.8 Billion in 2024 to $22.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.62%

The global organic substrate packaging material market size reached USD 15.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 22.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62% during 2025-2033.



A significant rise in the demand for portable electronic devices, in confluence with the advancements in information and communication technology (ICT), represents one of the key factors impelling the global organic substrate packaging materials market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense and military, healthcare and aviation industries is positively influencing the sales of these packaging materials worldwide.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles is contributing to the market growth, as these materials are used in millimeter-wave automotive radar systems to detect obstacles. Moreover, the growing semiconductor industry, coupled with the escalating demand for improved electric motors in industrial equipment, is boosting the sales of organic substrate packaging materials around the globe.

However, due to lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), non-essential activities have been halted for a short period. This has disrupted the operational efficiency of various industries and negatively impacted the market growth. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global organic substrate packaging material market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on technology and application.

Breakup by Technology

  • Small Outline (SO) Packages
  • Grid Array (GA) Packages
  • Flat no-leads Packages
  • Quad Flat Package (QFP)
  • Dual in-line Package (GIP)
  • Others

Breakup by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

  • Amkor Technology Inc.
  • ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)
  • Compass Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko)
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.
  • Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu)
  • STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech. Co.)
  • WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$15.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$22.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

