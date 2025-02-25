Power Banks Market to Grow by 57% by 2033, Exceeding Revenues of $21 Billion - Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co, Lenovo Group, Microsoft, Panasonic, and Sony Dominate

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Bank Market Analysis by Product Type, Battery Type, Power Rating, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power bank market size reached USD 12.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2025-2033. The increasing adoption of remote working models, rising use by gaming enthusiasts, and the growing number of photographers who require extra battery power for their cameras are some of the major factors propelling the market.







The increasing adoption of remote working model is catalyzing the demand for power banks to maintain device productivity outside the office around the world. Moreover, the rising use of power banks by gaming enthusiasts to provide the necessary power boost to continue gaming without interruption is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of power banks during power outages and natural disasters that can disrupt access to electricity for maintaining communication and accessing emergency services during such situations is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, the increasing number of photographers and videographers who require extra battery power for their cameras and equipment during shoots is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising utilization of power banks by travelers and drivers using navigation apps, which ensures they reach their destinations without worrying about device battery life, is strengthening the growth of the market.



Power Bank Market Trends/Drivers

Increase in adoption of mobile devices



The widespread adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices is increasing the reliance on these gadgets for communication, work, entertainment, and navigation. As users seek uninterrupted connectivity and functionality, the demand for power banks is rising. These compact and portable devices provide a solution to the constant need for battery power, which enables users to charge their devices on the go and extend usage times beyond what built-in batteries can offer.



Rise in travel and outdoor activities



The modern lifestyle often involves travel, outdoor adventures, and activities away from traditional power sources. Whether it is a business trip, vacation, hiking expedition, or camping getaway, people are seeking reliable ways to keep their devices charged while on the move. Power banks offer a convenient solution by providing portable energy reserves that can sustain devices during extended periods away from power outlets. This demand is further driven by the need to stay connected, capture memories through photos, and access navigation tools during travels and outdoor escapades.



Growing need for devices that can perform multiple tasks



The digitization of daily life is increasing the need for devices that can perform multiple tasks. From checking emails to watching videos, from working remotely to attending virtual meetings, devices are being used more extensively than ever before. This heavy usage drains batteries quickly, creating a demand for power banks that can efficiently recharge devices and ensure uninterrupted productivity and entertainment. Moreover, the integration of advanced features like fast charging, wireless charging, and solar charging in power banks adds to their appeal, catering to a diverse range of user preferences and needs.



Power Bank Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global power bank market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, battery type, power rating, and application.



Breakup by Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Solar Power Banks

Battery Cases

Portable power banks dominate the market.



Breakup by Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Polymer

Lithium-ion holds the largest share in the market

Lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries are commonly used in power banks due to their high energy density and relatively low cost. These batteries can store a large amount of power without being excessively bulky, making them a popular choice for high-capacity power banks.



Lithium-polymer (Li-Po) batteries are becoming increasingly popular due to their lightweight and flexible form factor. These batteries are often found in slim or uniquely shaped power banks. Lithium-Polymer batteries are less prone to leakage and generally have a lower risk of overheating compared to Lithium-Ion batteries.



Breakup by Power Rating

Below 3,000 mAh

3,001 mAh - 8,000 mAh

8,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

8,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh dominates the market.



Breakup by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Others

Smartphones dominate the market.



Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest power bank market share



The increasing sales of smartphones, tablets, and digital watches represent one of the primary factors driving the demand for power banks in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the rising awareness about the benefits of using power banks is favoring the growth of the market in the region. Besides this, the growing adoption of power banks among technologically advanced consumers is influencing the market positively in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The leading companies are incorporating fast charging technology to enable faster charging of compatible devices, which reduces the time it takes to replenish the battery of the device. Moreover, product manufacturers are developing wireless charging power banks that allow individuals to charge compatible devices without the need for a physical cable. These power banks use induction technology to transfer power to devices with built-in wireless charging capabilities and eliminate the hassle of carrying and connecting cables, which enhances the overall user experience. They are also integrating intelligent power management systems that optimize charging efficiency and protect both the power bank and connected devices. These systems regulate the power output based on the connected requirements of the device, which prevents overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Adata Technology Co. Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

UNU Electronics Inc.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global power bank market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global power bank market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global power bank market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power bank market?

5. What is the breakup of the global power bank market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global power bank market based on the battery type?

7. What is the breakup of the global power bank market based on the power rating?

8. What is the breakup of the global power bank market based on the application?

9. What are the key regions in the global power bank market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global power bank market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/323w5y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment