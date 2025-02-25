Africa E-Learning Market Research and Forecast 2025-2033, Featuring Analysis of Via Afrika, Obami, Dapt.io, Eneza Education, and Tutor.ng

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa E-Learning Market Analysis by Product Type, Technology, Sector, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa e-learning market size reached USD 3.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12% during 2025-2033. The market is being driven by government and private support, growing digitization, increasing smart device sales, and high-speed internet connectivity, coupled with gamification and SME adoption.







Continuous Government, Private Companies, and International Authorities Support Facilitating Market Growth



The Africa e-learning market has been experiencing robust growth on account of the rising promotion of modern and user-friendly structure for improving the education system. Moreover, government agencies of numerous countries are generating awareness about distance education programs for providing access to education among individuals in the region.



Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. The market structure is concentrated as the market is dominated by a handful of players. The volume of new entrants is moderate in the e-learning industry due to concentrated market, low capital and R&D investments, and moderate product differentiation, which is performed on the basis of the platforms and services provided by e-learning companies.



Africa E-Learning Market Trends



Rapid digitization, increasing sales of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are among the major factors driving the demand for e-learning in Africa. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of e-learning solutions and expanding number of education apps is influencing the market positively in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of e-learning solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to offer training sessions and prepare for jobs is favoring the growth of the market in the region.

Apart from this, rising environmental concerns in the region, such as climate change, desertification, and natural disasters, are catalyzing the demand for e-learning to provide education in areas that are difficult to access. Furthermore, the incorporation of gamification techniques in e-learning applications and websites is creating a favorable outlook for the market in the region.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Africa e-learning market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and sector.



Product Type Insights

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Africa e-learning market based on the product type. This includes packaged content, services, and platforms. According to the report, packaged content represented the largest segment as it includes planned courses prepared following the standard curriculum and a specific requirement of end users. It also provides generic functional and process-related training to improve employee skills and knowledge in the corporate, skilled training, and vocational training sectors. Moreover, these courses are either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through a subscription.



Technology Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Africa e-learning market based on the technology has also been provided in the report. This includes mobile learning, simulation based learning, game based learning, learning management system (LMS), and others. According to the report, mobile learning accounted for the largest market share as it is a form of distance education derived via the Internet or network using personal mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, via mobile apps, social interaction, and online education hubs. In addition, the growing penetration of the internet and smartphones and the rising number of internet service providers offering improved bandwidth and lucrative promo packs are influencing the market positively.



Sector Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Africa e-learning market based on the sector has also been provided in the report. This includes K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, and others. According to the report, post-secondary accounted for the largest market share in the region due to the increasing popularity of e-learning among educational institutes and learning practices. Moreover, African governments and other key education stakeholders are undertaking measures to promote the continuity of education from home.



Regional Insights

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, and others. According to the report, South Africa was the largest market for e-learning. The increasing number of trained teachers and rising penetration of internet represents one of the major factors driving the demand for e-learning in South Africa. Moreover, the growing usage of e-learning services by higher education institutions and multinational corporations (MNCs) operating in the country is influencing the market positively. Besides this, the increasing adoption of e-learning among students to prepare for numerous competitive exams is strengthening the growth of the market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Africa e-learning market, featuring profiles of major companies, including:

Via Afrika

Obami

Dapt.io

Eneza Education

Tutor.ng

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What is the eLearning market size in Africa?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the Africa E-learning market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the Africa E-learning market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Africa E-learning market?

5. What is the breakup of the Africa E-learning market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the Africa E-learning market based on the technology?

7. What is the breakup of the Africa E-learning market based on the sector?

8. What are the key regions in the Africa E-learning market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the Africa E-learning market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lm23lt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment