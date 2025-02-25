Mastery Made Easy: HIKMICRO's FALCON 2.0 & CONDOR LRF 2.0 Introduced at JAGD & HUND 2025

Photo Courtesy of HIKMICRO

DORTMUND, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIKMICRO, a leading optics manufacturer, introduced its latest thermal monoculars, the FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0, at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025. These devices excel in thermal hunting performance, reflecting the company's "Mastery Made Easy" philosophy while strengthening its aim to "Continually Make Crafted Confidence" for hunters. The new models embody the "Mastery Made Easy" theme through two key aspects: "Mastery Performance" for enhanced picture quality and ease-of-use upgrades for one-handed operation.

The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 deliver single-handed operation and sharp image quality, advancing technological capabilities while honoring traditional hunting values. Both models feature a premium 15mK thermal detector, which captures subtle temperature variations for exceptional detail.

The devices integrate HIKMICRO's Shutterless Image System (HSIS), offering continuous viewing without the distracting image freeze that previously frustrated hunters. Additionally, both models incorporate Image Pro and Zoom Pro technologies, further enhancing their "Mastery Performance" capabilities.

HIKMICRO R&D expert Mr. Wang said, "We upgraded the FALCON and CONDOR models with 'Mastery Performance' and 'One-handed, easy operation' functions. These improvements maintain high image quality for comfortable observation, while enhanced usability creates a simplified and intuitive operating experience."

Both the CONDOR LRF 2.0 and the FALCON 2.0 (FQ50L model) feature laser rangefinder (LRF) capabilities with an accuracy of up to 1000m (±1m). The CONDOR LRF 2.0 boasts an integrated LRF with an ergonomic compact design, while the FALCON 2.0 (FQ50L) maintains a traditional cylindrical shape with an in-lens LRF. Both devices provide extended battery life, operating over six hours with an optimized 21700 battery. Users can connect external power banks or swap replaceable batteries for continuous operation during extended hunting trips.

The new designs emphasize single-handed operation. The rear focus wheel and inline button arrangement enable natural operation for hunters of all ages. The CONDOR LRF 2.0's compact, ergonomic design fits the hand naturally, while the FALCON 2.0 series keeps the traditional cylindrical shape for hunters who value classic styling. Both models incorporate distinct buttons and quiet operation to preserve stealth around cautious animals.

Stefan Li, the company's overseas director, highlighted its progress: "HIKMICRO wants to create more precise, faster, and easier ways to help hunters master the mystery of the night. These new devices showcase fresh applications of thermal technology in hunting equipment."

The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 expand connectivity through the HIKMICRO Sight App. Users can live-view, browse, and save captured images and videos. They can share with friends, complete product upgrades, and track after-sales information. The app enhances user experience and builds community among hunters.

The brand develops products through detailed market research, user-centered development, and extensive testing. The R&D team is immersed in creating technological advances that serve practical purposes. Professional hunters test the final products in demanding real-life scenarios, validating their performance and reliability.

The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 will appear at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025, from January 28 to February 2, 2025, at Messe Dortmund. This premier hunting event allows the company to showcase its latest developments and share its "Mastery Made Easy" philosophy with the shooting community.

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO creates world-class optics dedicated to "Continually Make Crafted Confidence" for hunters. It combines technical excellence with traditional hunting values and expert craftsmanship to produce high-quality thermal imaging products that improve the hunting experience. Through user-centered design and thorough testing, it advances thermal optics capabilities, giving hunters the tools they need for nighttime hunting success.

