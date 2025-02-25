BREAKING: Quantum Computing Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Potentially Recover Losses

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Quantum Computing Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/qubt.

What is this all about?

The lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (iv) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Quantum Computing Inc. common stock between March 30, 2020, and January 15, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 28, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Quantum Computing Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

