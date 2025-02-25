PasciVite Announces Strategic Partnership with NBCUniversal

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PasciVite , a leading data-driven media company known for pushing boundaries in the world of marketing and advertising, announced today its strategic partnership with established US entertainment corporation, NBCUniversal, which has crafted a rich legacy of delivering high-quality news and entertainment to millions of households worldwide.

“Thanks to our collaboration, we will not only expand the reach of NBCUniversal content but become advertising and marketing partners as well. Our team is looking forward to providing constant real-time marketing insights for NBCUniversal’s clients and partners, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve," said Maximilian Naza, CEO of PasciVite.

"We are excited to join forces with PasciVite, an innovative trailblazer in the data-driven media landscape. Leveraging their expertise, we hope to take our diverse entertainment content to wider audiences, giving start-ups and small businesses game-changing promotional avenues," said a spokesperson for NBC Universal.

Under this collaboration, PasciVite will make use of NBCUniversal's far-reaching media network, renowned celebrity talent, detailed research data, and exceptional production resources, crafting a roadmap for startups and small businesses to amplify their visibility, understand consumer behavior better, and enhance engagement through highly targeted campaigns and uniquely sponsored events.

Highlighting the potential benefits of this exceptional alliance is PasciVite’s success within the sustainable fashion industry. Through strategic digital and content marketing tactics, they successfully amplified the reach of emerging eco-friendly brands, leading to a considerable increase in brand awareness and consumer engagement.

“Extending our longstanding relationship with PasciVite is a testament to our commitment towards supporting startups and SMEs. Our shared vision is to create a conducive environment that enables their growth and recognition on global platforms. This partnership is yet another step towards our goal of democratizing access to advanced marketing resources for smaller businesses," said a representative from NBCUniversal.

This collaboration sets a new milestone in the intersection of technology, media, and business development. After multiple fruitful collaborations, PasciVite and NBCUniversal are heating up this new chapter, ready to craft compelling narratives, drive innovation forward, and catapult startups and small businesses into international recognition.

About PasciVite

PasciVite stands as a testament to innovative, human-centric solutions in the realms of marketing security, and production. Our portfolio showcases an embellished roster of clients, including powerhouses like Globant, Google, T-Mobile, and a myriad of versatile clientele across diverse industries. This diversity highlights our adaptability and ability to deliver unique, tailored experiences.

Our collaboration with the non-profit organization, Blossom Philanthropy , serves as a striking showcase of our capabilities. We not only revolutionized their digital outreach but boosted their donor engagement by a whooping 45%. Our unique strategy, ranging from targeted email campaigns to astute social media outreach, led to launching three successful campaigns in merely a year.

One of the integral aspects of our strategy involves the implementation of AI and machine learning. This is not just a buzzword for us, but a tangible tool driving our marketing strategies forward. We employ these technologies to decode complex consumer behavior patterns, thereby refining our strategies with precision, predicting trends and enhancing user engagement.

At PasciVite, we don’t just keep pace with the digital evolution, we lead it. Our driving principle is our commitment to unearth and leverage the next big idea that will shape the world. As we look ahead, we see a future sculpted by creativity, innovation, and adaptability - and we aim to be the pioneers powering that transformation.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences.

We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

