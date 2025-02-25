SocialTensor Evolves Into Zuvu AI: The Future of AI Financialization

George Town, Cayman Islands, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialTensor, a pioneer in decentralized intelligence solutions, has officially rebranded to Zuvu AI , marking a bold new chapter in its mission to build the AI economy layer. This transformation reflects the company’s expanded vision to financialize intelligence, creating a decentralized economy where AI models, agents, and data become liquid, tradable, and monetizable assets.

For over a year, SocialTensor has been at the forefront of decentralized AI, developing multiple subnets on Bittensor, contributing to the Vana ecosystem, and generating over $10M in revenue in 2024 across its AI-driven products and infrastructure. The transition to Zuvu AI represents more than just a name change—it signals a broader commitment to building the financial foundation for AI.

Why Zuvu? A Bigger Vision for AI

Zuvu AI is pioneering the next evolution of AI as an asset class. While SocialTensor advanced decentralized intelligence, Zuvu expands this vision—establishing an open, liquid AI economy where intelligence is not just utilized, but monetized, built, and transformed into a financial asset at scale.

“With Zuvu AI, we are establishing an AI-driven economy—one where intelligence isn’t locked inside corporations but operates in an open, decentralized market,” said Daniel Raissar, COO at Zuvu AI. “AI isn’t just built anymore—it’s owned.”

A Growing Ecosystem & Next Steps

Zuvu is already deeply embedded in the Bittensor and Vana decentralized AI ecosystem, leveraging its infrastructure to power AI liquidity, data monetization, and staking incentives. The rebrand to Zuvu AI sets the stage for the next phase of AI financialization, with upcoming product releases and initiatives that will further accelerate the AI economy.

About Zuvu AI

Zuvu AI is the first AI economy layer, turning intelligence into an investable, liquid asset. By enabling AI models, agents, and data to be staked, traded, and monetized, Zuvu is creating a self-sustaining AI financial system for the next generation of decentralized intelligence.

zuvu.ai/ / x.com/ZuvuAI





For media inquiries, please contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to anticipated partnerships, projected market values, and potential impacts on the AI ecosystem. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect these outcomes include regulatory developments, technological challenges, market fluctuations, and unforeseen business circumstances.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets. Nothing herein should be construed as financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment or business decisions.

Neither Zuvu AI, Vana, nor any related parties assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.



