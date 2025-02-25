Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cooper City, Florida

COOPER CITY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Hanson Preserve, is coming soon to Cooper City, Florida. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 38 single-family home sites in an intimate, gated setting less than 30 miles from Miami. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

Hanson Preserve will feature a stunning collection of new one- and two-story home designs offering up to 3,950+ square feet of living space with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Optional features including lofts, flex rooms, balconies, and covered lanais provide the perfect settings for work, play, or relaxation. Pricing is anticipated to start from $1.5 million.

“Our new Hanson Preserve community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a sophisticated new home within Broward County’s highly desirable Cooper City,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this gated enclave will set a new standard for luxury living in Cooper City.”

Residents will have access to top-rated schools within the Broward County School District and enjoy convenient access to major roadways, pristine beaches, and a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The community is less than 30 minutes from Florida's most beautiful beaches.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southeast Florida area include Sandpiper Pointe at Deerfield Beach, Azura, and Royal Palm Polo.

The Hanson Preserve community will be located at Griffin Road and SW 106th Avenue in Cooper City. For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Hanson Preserve, call (855) 776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

