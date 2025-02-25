CBCL Limited Announces Acquisition of RJ Bartlett Engineering

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBCL Limited, an Atlantic Canadian leader in engineering consultancy, is announcing the strategic acquisition of RJ Barlett Engineering Ltd. (RJBEL). This deal will complement the existing solutions that CBCL offers and will allow the company to add service lines in fire protection engineering and code consulting.

RJ Bartlett Engineering’s two offices, located in Fredericton and Halifax, will remain in operation under CBCL, with CBCL retaining all current employees. RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd. has been providing fire protection and code consulting services since 1987 and is internationally known for their expertise in the area. With a client-focused and collaborative approach to their projects, RJBEL is committed to remaining an industry leader in providing consulting advice as well as economically feasible and well-designed fire & code safety solutions.

CBCL and RJBEL have previously worked together on many projects, including the award-winning Halifax Central Library, Dalhousie Mona Campbell & Fitness Centre Buildings, and water service work at the Halifax Infirmary.

This initiative furthers CBCL’s commitment to keeping tomorrow in mind in all projects.

“We are thrilled that RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd has joined the CBCL team. Our firms have a long-standing relationship based on mutual admiration and shared values. We share a common history with roots in the Atlantic Canadian market. We have collaborated on many projects together over the years and our cultures are very well aligned. RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd has expertise in fire protection engineering and code consulting that will be a great complement to our firm.” – John Flewelling, CEO of CBCL Limited.

“It is with great excitement that RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd moves into a new chapter as a division of CBCL Limited. This is a significant opportunity to continue the growth of our fire protection engineering practice within Atlantic Canada and beyond. We are proud of our legacy and look forward to our future.” – Sean Bartlett, RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd.

"We look forward to our future as a division of CBCL Limited. Building on our complimentary workplace cultures, this is seen as a natural next step for RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd., enabling our clients with a broader range service offerings while expanding the reach of our fire protection engineering and code consulting solutions to a larger customer base." – Ben Coles, RJ Bartlett Engineering Ltd.

About CBCL Limited

Solutions Today | Tomorrow IN Mind is CBCL’s promise. As an employee-owned firm, we’re committed to creating a positive and lasting impact on people and our planet by providing multidisciplinary engineering, environmental, and geotechnical consulting services. Our diverse team of more than 500 employees is committed to providing technical excellence, exceptional service, and innovative solutions that positively shape tomorrow. We consider the short and long-term social, environmental, and sustainable effectiveness of every project. We deliver more than 2,000 projects a year in multiple sectors: Bridges, Buildings, Coastal, Climate Resilience, Environmental, Geotechnical, Industrial, Municipal, Ports & Marine, Sustainability, Transportation, and Water.

