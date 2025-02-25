Navigating Custom Labels Made Easy: The New Gallas Label Website

Chicago, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Gallas Label & Decal, Chicago's only ISO 9001:2015 certified label manufacturer and a trusted leader in custom label solutions, announced the launch of its completely redesigned website, GallasLabel.com, today. The new site offers an enhanced user experience, streamlined navigation, and a modern aesthetic, making it easier than ever for prospective clients to find the perfect labeling solutions for their diverse needs.

Gallas Label & Decal invested in a comprehensive website overhaul to improve accessibility and provide a more intuitive online platform. The redesigned site reflects the company's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, offering a seamless experience from product discovery to technical information, to contact.

"We're incredibly excited to unveil the new GallasLabel.com," said Mark Gallas, Vice President at Gallas Label & Decal. "This redesign is a direct result of our dedication to providing the best possible online experience. We wanted to create a platform that not only showcases our extensive product offerings but also simplifies the process of finding the proper label construction for their unique application."

Key features of the new GallasLabel.com include:

Modern and Intuitive Design: A clean, contemporary layout provides a visually appealing and user-friendly experience.Enhanced Navigation: Simplified navigation allows visitors to quickly locate specific products and information either by industry or label type.Comprehensive Product Information: Detailed product pages with specifications and high-quality product and in-use images of label projects, help clients make informed decisions.Mobile-Responsive Design: The website is fully optimized for all devices, ensuring a seamless experience on desktops, tablets, and smartphones.Easy Contact and Quote Requests: Streamlined contact forms and quote request processes facilitate quick communication with the Gallas Label & Decal team.Expanded Resource Section: Enhanced resources, including blog articles and product guides, provide valuable insights and industry knowledge.

The launch of the redesigned website underscores Gallas Label & Decal's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional products and services. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new site and discover the wide range of custom label solutions available, or connect through LinkedIn.

About Gallas Label & Decal

For over 75 years, Gallas Label & Decal has been a leading provider of high-quality custom label and decal solutions, serving Chicago and businesses across the U.S. Their custom products are proudly used in over 150 countries worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Gallas Label & Decal serves a diverse range of industries, including skincare and cosmetics (Health and Beauty Aids, HBA), UL labels, chemical manufacturing, Braille, durable warning, safety, and instructional labels, value-added services such as vendor managed inventory (VMI), and more.

Contact:

Elisabeth Michaels

Sr. Marketing Expeditor

Elisabeth.Michaels@GallasLabel.com

773.775.1000 [ext.100]

Gallas Label & Decal

Mark Gallas

773-775-1000

info@GallasLabel.com

6559 N Avondale Ave, Chicago, IL 60631