Athens, Greece, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albert Valiakhmetov, founder of FlyX Marketing, spearheaded a corporate social responsibility initiative at Stray Gerakas (straygerakas.gr), a shelter dedicated to rescuing and caring for stray animals. This event underscores FlyX Marketing’s commitment to community engagement and animal welfare, reinforcing its mission to give back to society.



Albert Valiakhmetov and FlyX Marketing Lead Charitable Initiative to Support Stray Animals

FlyX Marketing’s Impact on Animal Welfare

The event represented a carefully planned initiative that went beyond traditional corporate giving. Under Albert Valiakhmetov's guidance, FlyX Marketing delivered a structured support package that included:

- Supplying nutritious food for all shelter residents

- Delivering essential medicines for sick and injured animals

- Supporting shelter staff in daily operations

- Promoting pet adoption and responsible animal care

Albert Valiakhmetov's Vision for Sustainable Community Support

Albert Valiakhmetov emphasized the significance of corporate social responsibility, stating, “Companies have the power to create meaningful change in society. At FlyX Marketing, we believe that giving back is not just an option—it is our duty.” He further highlighted that businesses can inspire others to support charitable causes, creating a ripple effect of generosity and compassion. In his words after the event, "We're establishing a framework that other businesses can follow, demonstrating how corporate success and community support can work hand in hand."

Encouraging Broader Participation in Animal Welfare

FlyX Marketing encourages other businesses and individuals to contribute to animal welfare efforts. Ways to support include:

- Donate Food & Supplies – Visit Stray Gerakas at straygerakas.gr, or any local or larger volunteer organization

- Adopt, Don’t Shop – Consider giving a loving home to a rescued animal instead of buying pets

- Volunteer Your Time – Shelters always need extra hands

- Spread Awareness – Share posts, educate others, and inspire people to join the action

The Future of Corporate Giving: Albert Valiakhmetov’s Reflections

This initiative is part of FlyX Marketing’s broader commitment to integrating social responsibility into its corporate culture. Albert Valiakhmetov has expressed his dedication to continuing charitable projects that make a meaningful impact. “We want to set an example of how businesses can lead by action, inspiring both individuals and organizations to take part in making the world a kinder place,” he stated.

About FlyX Marketing

FlyX Marketing stands as a leading digital marketing agency in Athens, Greece, known for combining innovative marketing solutions with strong community involvement. Under Albert Valiakhmetov's leadership, the company continues to set industry standards for both technical excellence and social responsibility.

About Stray Gerakas

Stray Gerakas (straygerakas.gr) operates as a premier animal welfare organization in Greece, dedicated to providing comprehensive care and finding permanent homes for stray animals. The shelter has successfully rehabilitated and placed dozens of animals since its establishment.

FlyX Marketing’s Ongoing Commitment to Social Responsibility

Remember, animals don’t have a voice, but we do. As the FlyX Marketing team demonstrated, sometimes the best business decision is simply choosing to make the world a better place, one paw at a time. Albert Valiakhmetov encourages everyone to find ways to contribute. As he said, “Whether through adoptions, donations, or simply spreading awareness, every effort matters.”

Looking Forward: The Impact of Corporate Responsibility

The initiative's success demonstrates the potential for corporate entities to create meaningful change in their communities. Albert Valiakhmetov's strategic approach to corporate giving is expected to influence industry standards and inspire similar programs across the region.

As a company dedicated to corporate social responsibility, FlyX Marketing plans to sustain its involvement in charitable activities. Albert Valiakhmetov affirms that “our role extends beyond marketing; it’s about using our resources to foster positive change.” The company remains committed to supporting initiatives that improve lives and communities.

For additional information, contact:

More information about services, consultations, and insights can be found on the FlyX Marketing website or by contacting business@flyxmarketing.com.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Flyx Marketing

Contact Person: Nick Agamian

Email: nickagam@flyxmarketing.com

Website URL: https://flyxmarketing.com/

Disclaimer: This content does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any security, product, or service. Furthermore, nothing in this press release should be interpreted as a suggestion to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to participate in any specific investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to assess the suitability of any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction based on your individual objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Please consult your financial advisor, attorney, or tax advisor for guidance on your specific financial, legal, or tax situation. For more information, contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.