Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, February 25, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom’s 2022, 2023, and 2024 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed 650,605 treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 98,255 shares to its executive management. As a result, Millicom’s own holding of Millicom shares is 2,015,884 ordinary shares. The total amount of ordinary Millicom shares outstanding is 172,096,305.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

