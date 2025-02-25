Transocean Ltd. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 24, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Transocean Ltd. ("Transocean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RIG) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 31, 2023 and September 2, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Transocean investors have until February 24, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Transocean investors have until February 24, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint claims that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to reveal important negative information about the Company’s business, operations, and future outlook. Specifically, the complaint states that the Defendants did not inform investors about the following: (1) The Discoverer Inspiration and the Development Driller III were not considered key assets; (2) The Company’s asset valuations were inflated; (3) As a result, if sold, the Company would have to write off almost twice the vessels' sale price; and (4) Because of these issues, the Defendants' positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and future were misleading or lacked a solid foundation.

