Talkspace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, being held in Boston, on Monday, March 3, 2025, including a fireside chat presentation at 11:10am ET.

The Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, including a fireside chat presentation at 1:00pm ET. A webcast link and related presentation materials will be available on Talkspace’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.talkspace.com /.

/. The Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, being held virtually, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, being held virtually, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, including a fireside chat presentation at 9:45am ET.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 179 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

ICR Healthcare

TalkspaceIR@icrhealthcare.com

For Media:

John Kim

SKDK

(310) 997-5963

jkim@skdknick.com