Diginex Limited Launches ESG Rating Support Service to Help Businesses Secure and Improve ESG Scores

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex Limited” or the “Company”), an impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, is excited to announce the launch of its ESG Ratings Support Service. The innovative service is designed to help businesses secure an ESG score across key rating agencies, including CDP, EcoVadis, Sustainable Fitch, S&P, Sustainalytics, the world’s leading ESG ratings providers. Leveraging Diginex Limited’s expertise and cutting-edge technology, the ESG Ratings Support Service provides companies with a robust framework to optimize their ESG ratings, attract investment, and strengthen stakeholder trust.

The launch of the ESG Ratings Support Service comes at a pivotal moment as investors, regulators, and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability. With the global ESG investment market reaching nearly USD 29.86 trillion in 2024, according to a report by Precedence Research, and regulatory bodies like the European Union, SEC as well as many stock exchanges globally who are mandating comprehensive ESG / Climate disclosures, businesses need reliable tools to navigate this landscape. diginexADVISORY’s new ESG Ratings Support Service offers a tailored approach, combining expert consultancy with data-driven insights to help organizations report their ESG data and performance to secure competitive advantages.

“We believe our ESG Ratings Support Service is a game-changer for companies looking to align sustainability with commercial success,” said Mark Blick, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex Limited. “By providing clear, actionable recommendations into ESG performance, we’re helping businesses to unlock new opportunities for growth and investment. Sustainability isn’t just a compliance exercise—it’s a prerequisite for long-term prosperity.”

Case Study: Living Style Group’s ESG Performance

A recent example of the service’s impact is diginexADVISORY’s collaboration with the Living Style Group, a global leader in home decor and furnishings generating over $1.2 billion in yearly revenue. Living Style Group successfully completed its first-ever CDP submission, achieving an impressive B score in Climate on its first attempt.

“With Diginex’s expert guidance, we successfully navigated our first ESG disclosure, achieving strong CDP scores on our first attempt. Diginex’s structured approach made a complex process seamless,” said Mark Loomis, EVP Quality, Compliance & Sustainability, Living Style Group. “This report marks an important milestone in our journey toward greater sustainability, and we look forward to building on these efforts in the years to come.”

Through this collaboration, we believe that Living Style Group is now better equipped to attract ESG-focused investors and meet evolving regulatory demands.

A Comprehensive Solution for ESG Success

The ESG Ratings Support Service integrates with Diginex’s award-winning diginexESG platform, which supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). We expect our clients to benefit from end-to-end support, from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement and report generation through implementation of the ESG Ratings Support Service.

The ESG Ratings Service is available immediately to clients worldwide, with options for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations alike.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation (“DSL”) and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020, and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

