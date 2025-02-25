PROCEPT BioRobotics® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue of approximately $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 57% compared to the prior year period

U.S. system revenue of $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 67% compared to the prior year period

Sold 60 new robotic systems in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2024 at a blended average selling price of approximately $460,000

U.S. handpiece and consumables revenue of $29.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 36% compared to the prior year period

Total revenue of $224.5 million for full year 2024, an increase of 65% compared to 2023

Issued 2025 total revenue guidance of approximately $320 million, which would represent an increase of 42% compared to actual full year 2024 revenue

“In pursuit of our long-term vision to transform the global treatment of BPH and ultimately build a global urology company, 2024 was a productive year for PROCEPT in two key areas," said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer. “First, in August, we received FDA 510(k) clearance of our next-generation platform – the HYDROS™ Robotic System. This was a pivotal moment for the Company as HYDROS represents the first significant technological advancement compared to the AquaBeam® system. Second, we received FDA-IDE approval to initiate WATER IV PCa, a pivotal randomized clinical study for prostate cancer. As we enter 2025, we believe there are several positive factors that will enable us to continue to pursue our long-term growth strategy while continuing a disciplined approach on our path to profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $68.2 million, an increase of 57% compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by increased system and handpiece sales, higher system average selling prices, and increased international revenue. U.S. system revenue was $27.6 million, an increase of 67% compared to the prior year period. As of December 31, 2024, the install base of AquaBeam and Hydros Robotic Systems in the U.S. was 505 systems. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the quarter was $29.3 million, an increase of 36% compared to the prior year period. Due to an acute saline shortage in the fourth quarter of 2024, particularly in November 2024, the Company estimates reduced saline supply to hospital accounts resulted in a delay or cancellation of between 10 to 20 percent of Aquablation procedures - which ultimately impacted handpiece order patterns. International revenue was $7.8 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately 137% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 64% compared to 49% in the prior year period. Gross margin improvement was primarily due to improved overhead absorption, increased revenues, and increased U.S. robotic system average selling prices.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $63.4 million, compared with $50.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to expenses to expand the commercial organization, increased variable compensation expense and increased general and administrative expenses.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.0 million. Interest and other income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million. Interest and other income in the quarter was offset by foreign exchange loss headwinds.

Net loss was $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $27.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $23.3 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 totaled $333.7 million, while long-term borrowings totaled $52.0 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2024 was $224.5 million, compared to $136.2 million for the full year 2023. The growth was primarily driven by increases in U.S. revenues attributable to system placements and increased handpieces sold.

Gross margin for full year 2024 was 61%, compared to 52% for the full year 2023. Gross margin improvement was primarily due to improved overhead absorption, increased revenues, and increased U.S. robotic system average selling prices.

Operating expenses were $233.7 million for the full year 2024, compared to $180.2 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 30%. The increase was driven by increased sales and marketing expenses primarily to expand the commercial organization, and increased research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $91.4 million for the full year 2024, compared to $105.9 million for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $61.1 million for full year 2024, compared to a loss of $86.5 million for the full year 2023.

First Quarter of 2025 Financial Guidance

The Company projects total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 to be approximately $65.5 million

The Company projects U.S. system revenue for the first quarter of 2025 to be approximately $18.7 million

The Company projects U.S. handpieces sold for the first quarter of 2025 to be approximately 10,750

The Company projects first quarter of 2025 gross margin to be approximately 64%

The Company projects first quarter of 2025 total operating expense of approximately $71.0 million



2025 Financial Guidance

The Company projects revenue for the full year 2025 to be approximately $320 million, which would represent 42% growth over the Company’s prior year revenue

The Company projects full year 2025 gross margin to be approximately 64.5%

The Company projects full year 2025 total operating expense of approximately $300 million

The Company projects full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA loss to be approximately $35 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s projected financial performance for full year 2024, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics’ products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which the Company is not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, clinical trial outcomes, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum and overall business strategy. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and, when available, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Important Safety Information

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 68,236 $ 43,581 $ 224,498 $ 136,191 Cost of sales 24,564 22,326 87,399 65,142 Gross profit 43,672 21,255 137,099 71,049 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,066 14,496 62,298 48,446 Selling, general and administrative 48,316 36,316 171,415 131,773 Total operating expenses 63,382 50,812 233,713 180,219 Loss from operations (19,710 ) (29,557 ) (96,614 ) (109,170 ) Interest expense (969 ) (1,125 ) (4,184 ) (3,995 ) Interest and other income, net 1,823 3,178 9,385 7,268 Net loss $ (18,856 ) $ (27,504 ) $ (91,413 ) $ (105,897 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (2.24 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted 53,838 50,589 52,125 47,255





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (18,856 ) $ (27,504 ) $ (91,413 ) $ (105,897 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,453 1,318 5,234 3,807 Stock-based compensation expense 9,085 4,981 31,840 19,134 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (2,017 ) (2,079 ) (6,711 ) (3,556 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,335 ) $ (23,284 ) $ (61,050 ) $ (86,512 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2025 EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited, in thousands) 2025 Net loss $ (80,000 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,800 Stock-based compensation expense 51,200 Interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net (13,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,000 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 333,725 $ 257,222 Restricted cash, current — — Accounts receivable, net 83,496 48,376 Inventory 56,168 39,756 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,453 5,213 Total current assets 481,842 350,567 Restricted cash, non-current 3,038 3,038 Property and equipment, net 26,709 28,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 18,941 20,241 Intangible assets, net 932 1,204 Other assets 2,555 919 Total assets $ 534,017 $ 404,717 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,032 $ 13,499 Accrued compensation 21,537 16,885 Deferred revenue 9,565 5,656 Operating leases, current 1,910 1,683 Loan facility derivative liability 2,000 1,886 Other current liabilities 8,089 6,318 Total current liabilities 53,133 45,927 Long-term debt 51,472 51,339 Operating lease , non-current 26,868 26,182 Other non-current liabilities 324 517 Total liabilities 131,797 123,965 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 948,091 735,240 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 114 84 Accumulated deficit (545,985 ) (454,572 ) Total stockholders’ equity 402,220 280,752 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 534,017 $ 404,717



