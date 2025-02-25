Synchronoss Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Date

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Synchronoss management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial-In Number: 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international)

Conference ID: 13751475

The conference call will be broadcast live here and via the Investor Relations section of Synchronoss’ website.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Gardella

ICR for Synchronoss

SNCRIR@icrinc.com