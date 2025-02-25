Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) announced today that Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:30 AM PST.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events .

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@onepeloton.com