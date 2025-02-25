Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Presentation: Tuesday, March 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, March 11

To access the live webcast of the Leerink presentation, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Location: Miami, FL

1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, March 12

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, March 13

To access the live webcast of the Barclays Fireside Chat, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Caitlin Lowie

clowie@ardelyx.com