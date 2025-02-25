Range Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Three-Year Outlook

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, plans for 2025, and a three-year outlook through 2027.

Full-Year 2024 Highlights –

Cash flow from operating activities of $945 million

Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $1.1 billion

Reduced net debt by $172 million, returned $77 million in dividends, and invested $65 million in share repurchases

Production averaged 2.18 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas

All-in capital spending of $654 million, or $0.82 per mcfe

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $25.77 per barrel – premium of $2.33 over the Mont Belvieu equivalent

Proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe with positive performance revisions for 17th consecutive year

Debt to EBITDAX of 1.2x (Non-GAAP) at year-end 2024

Expect to achieve Net Zero for 2024 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions

Maintenance capital improved by ~$50 million on strong well performance and infrastructure optimization

Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO, commented, “Last year demonstrated the resilience of Range’s business as we successfully generated free cash flow, returned capital to shareholders and met our long-term balance sheet target. We did this despite natural gas prices being at cycle lows and while strategically investing in the business. Over the last two years, Range has made countercyclical investments to build in-process well inventory, which supports our targeted, efficient production growth plans through 2027. Importantly, we have contracted natural gas transportation to support our plans and Range will utilize new NGL export capacity towards the same premium markets that have benefited Range shareholders for many years.

An exciting chapter for U.S. natural gas is materializing as export capacity is commissioned to meet growing global gas demand. As the lowest-cost, lowest-emissions natural gas basin in the country, we expect Appalachia will play a significant role to meet global gas needs over time. We believe Range will see an outsized benefit given our proven, high-quality Marcellus inventory with duration measured in decades, our access to markets with growing demand and our advantaged full-cycle cost structure that provides the foundation for delivering through-cycle returns for shareholders.”

2025 Capital and Production Guidance

Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is expected to be $650 to $690 million, which consists of:

Approximately $530 million of all-in maintenance capital including land and facilities

$70 - $100 million drilling and completion capital for future growth

Up to $30 million on targeted acreage which increases planned lateral lengths and future inventory

Approximately $20 - $30 million for pneumatic devices and facility upgrades

Range’s development plan for 2025 will target annual production of approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day. Consistent with 2024, Range plans to run two drilling rigs and one frac crew resulting in modest production growth in 2025 while building additional in-process well inventory for increased growth capacity in 2026 and 2027. Up to $30 million is planned for investment in non-maintenance acreage to support increased lateral lengths and incremental inventory. Approximately $20 - $30 million is planned for pneumatic devices and production facility upgrades, part of a $50 - $60 million project expected to be completed by year-end 2026 to further reduce emissions, with $10 million of the total project already completed in 2024.

The table below summarizes 2024 activity and expected 2025 plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area. To maintain current production levels, Range will turn to sales approximately 600,000 lateral feet in a year.

Planned Wells

TIL in 2025

Wells TIL in

2024

SW PA Super-Rich 14 9 SW PA Wet 23 21 SW PA Dry 5 12 NE PA Dry 4 2 Total Appalachia 46 44

Three-Year Outlook

Range’s three-year outlook targets a 2027 daily production level of 2.6 Bcfe, an increase of approximately 400 Mmcfe per day compared to 2024, with annual estimated capital expenditures ranging between $650 to $700 million over the next three years. Annual capital spending is expected to represent a reinvestment rate below 50%, assuming $3.75 natural gas. Through 2027, Range expects to have maintained its 30+ years of core Marcellus inventory to support additional growth and meet future demand. Alternatively, at the end of this production profile, Range could maintain 2.6 Bcfe per day of production with approximately $570 million of annual drilling and completion capital, the equivalent of approximately $0.60 per mcfe.

Marketing and Transportation Update

Supporting Range’s planned production, the Company has secured the following incremental transportation, processing, and export capacity, all of which are expected to start in 2026:

300 Mmcf per day of processing capacity at the Harmon Creek facility

250 Mmcf per day of gas transportation, accessing expected demand growth in Midwest and Gulf Coast markets

20,000 bbl per day of NGL takeaway and export capacity utilizing a new East Coast terminal



Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

GAAP revenues and other income for fourth quarter 2024 totaled $626 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $218 million, and GAAP net income was $95 million ($0.39 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $54 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to increases in commodity prices.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $312 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $164 million ($0.68 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2024.

The following table details Range’s fourth quarter 2024 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 4Q 2024

(per mcfe) 4Q 2023

(per mcfe) Increase

(Decrease)

Direct operating (a) $ 0.12 $ 0.11 9% Transportation, gathering, processing and compression (a) 1.48 1.39 6% Taxes other than income 0.03 0.02 50% General and administrative (a) 0.18 0.17 6% Interest expense (a) 0.14 0.14 0% Total cash unit costs (b) 1.94 1.83 6% Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.46 0.45 2% Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.40 $ 2.28 5%

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.

(b) Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for fourth quarter 2024(a):

4Q24 Production & Realized Pricing

Natural Gas

(mcf) Oil

(bbl) NGLs

(bbl) Natural Gas

Equivalent

(mcfe) Net production per day 1,505,140 5,028 111,199 2,202,500 Average NYMEX price $ 2.80 $70.28 $ 24.47 Differential, including basis hedging (0.44) (10.64) 1.96 Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 2.36 59.64 26.43 3.08 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.54 11.01 0.04 0.40 Average realized prices after hedges $ 2.90 $ 70.66 $ 26.47 $ 3.48

(a) Totals may not be exact due to rounding

Fourth quarter 2024 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.48 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.36 per mcf, or a ($0.44) per mcf differential to NYMEX. In 2025, Range expects its natural gas differential to be ($0.40) to ($0.48) relative to NYMEX.

Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $26.43 per barrel, approximately $1.96 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range’s 2025 NGL differential is expected to be +$0.00 to +$1.25 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.

Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $59.64 per barrel, or $10.64 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range’s 2025 condensate differential is expected to be ($10.00) to ($15.00) relative to NYMEX.



Capital Expenditures

Fourth quarter 2024 drilling and completion expenditures were $124 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $29 million was invested in acreage leasehold, gathering systems and other. Total 2024 capital budget expenditures were $654 million, including $580 million on drilling and completion, and a combined $74 million on acreage, gathering systems, pneumatic upgrades and other.

Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of December 31, 2024, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.40 billion, consisting of $1.71 billion of senior notes and $304 million in cash. During the fourth quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $9.4 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.

During the fourth quarter, Range repurchased 650,000 shares at an average price of approximately $32.50. As of year-end, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion of availability under the share repurchase program.

Range’s Board of Directors expects to approve a 12.5% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share of the Company’s common stock. Details regarding the record and payment dates for quarterly dividends will be announced as each quarterly dividend is formally declared by the Board.

2024 Proved Reserves

Year-end 2024 reserves were similar to last year at 18.1 Tcfe, despite natural gas prices of $2.13 per Mmbtu, reflecting the resilience of Range’s low-cost asset base. Range also recorded its 17th consecutive year of positive performance revisions driven by continued strong results from existing Marcellus producing wells. Proved reserves included 6.2 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves from approximately 2.9 million lateral feet scheduled to be developed within the next five years at an expected development cost of $0.38 per mcfe. Proved undeveloped reserves represents approximately 10% of Range’s undeveloped core Marcellus inventory.

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves

(in Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2023 18,113 Extensions, discoveries and additions 749 Performance revisions 77 Price revisions (1) Sales (11) Production (796) Balance at December 31, 2024 18,131

As shown in the table below, the present value (PV 10 ) of reserves under SEC methodology was $5.5 billion. For comparison, the PV 10 using December 31, 2024 strip prices equates to $12.2 billion using the same proven reserve volumes.

2024 SEC

Pricing (a) Strip Price

Average (b) Natural Gas Price ($/MMBtu) $2.13 $3.54 WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl) $74.88 $63.62 NGL Price ($/Bbl) $24.40 $25.21 Proved Reserves PV 10 ($ billions) $5.5 $12.2

a) SEC benchmark prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials were $1.74 per mcf and $63.39 per barrel of crude oil.

b) NYMEX 10-year strip prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials realized an average gas price differential of ($0.47) and an average realized oil differential of ($12.39) per barrel, which equate to $3.07 per mcf and $51.23 per barrel over the life of the reserves.

Guidance – 2025

Capital & Production Guidance

Range’s 2025 all-in capital budget is $650 million - $690 million. Annual production is expected to be approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day for 2025. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.

Full Year 2025 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.12 - $0.14 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.50 - $1.55 per mcfe Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe Exploration expense: $24 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe Net Interest expense: $0.12 - $0.13 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million

Full Year 2025 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2025.

FY 2025 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.48 FY 2025 Natural Gas Liquids:(2) MB plus $0.00 to $1.25 per barrel FY 2025 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $15.00

(1) Including basis hedging

(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of December 31, 2024, was a net loss of $29.2 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 26th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.

We believe that the presentation of PV 10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-K (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 635,122 $ 603,279 $ 2,213,850 $ 2,334,661 Derivative fair value (loss) income (53,804 ) 291,059 56,726 821,154 Brokered natural gas and marketing 41,535 44,460 133,048 206,552 ARO settlement (loss) gain (b) - 2 (26 ) 1 Interest income (b) 3,144 1,921 12,651 5,937 Gain on sale of assets (b) 89 101 311 454 Other (b) 331 636 524 6,113 Total revenues and other income 626,417 941,458 -33 % 2,417,084 3,374,872 -28 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 24,655 22,200 93,399 94,362 Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c) 468 443 1,922 1,723 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 299,401 283,061 1,177,925 1,113,941 Taxes other than income 6,166 4,083 21,625 23,726 Brokered natural gas and marketing 41,655 44,319 138,080 200,789 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c) 603 491 2,465 2,095 Exploration 7,983 7,193 25,489 25,280 Exploration - stock-based compensation (c) 349 315 1,354 1,250 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties (201 ) 2,051 8,417 46,359 General and administrative 35,485 34,472 133,303 127,838 General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c) 10,905 9,389 38,004 35,850 General and administrative - lawsuit settlements 91 114 782 1,052 General and administrative - bad debt expense 50 - 50 - Exit costs 9,156 28,279 37,214 99,940 Deferred compensation plan (d) 3,878 (2,953 ) 9,593 26,593 Interest expense 27,911 28,734 113,341 118,620 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,357 1,352 5,417 5,384 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (3 ) 1 (257 ) (438 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 92,484 90,968 358,356 350,165 Total costs and expenses 562,393 554,512 1 % 2,166,479 2,274,529 -5 % Income before income taxes 64,024 386,946 -83 % 250,605 1,100,343 -77 % Income tax (benefit) expense Current 2,902 (1,453 ) 8,165 1,547 Deferred (33,720 ) 78,365 (23,900 ) 227,654 (30,818 ) 76,912 (15,735 ) 229,201 Net income $ 94,842 $ 310,034 -69 % $ 266,340 $ 871,142 -69 % Net income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.39 $ 1.29 $ 1.10 $ 3.61 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 1.27 $ 1.09 $ 3.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported Basic 240,300 238,833 1 % 240,689 236,986 2 % Diluted 242,355 241,735 0 % 242,745 239,837 1 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Other income in the 10-K. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-K. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-K.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Audited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 636,982 $ 528,794 Derivative assets 87,098 442,971 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 6,421,700 6,117,681 Other property and equipment 2,465 1,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 119,838 23,821 Other 79,592 88,922 $ 7,347,675 $ 7,203,885 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 1,263,247 $ 580,469 Asset retirement obligations 1,189 2,395 Derivative liabilities 9,634 222 Senior notes $ 1,089,614 1,774,229 Deferred tax liabilities 541,378 561,288 Derivative liabilities 10,488 107 Deferred compensation liabilities 65,233 72,976 Operating lease liabilities 35,737 16,064 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 137,181 119,896 Divestiture contract obligation 257,317 310,688 3,411,018 3,438,334 Common stock and retained deficit 4,449,987 4,213,585 Other comprehensive income 611 647 Common stock held in treasury (513,941 ) (448,681 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,936,657 3,765,551 $ 7,347,675 $ 7,203,885





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 % Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported $ 1,697,883 $ 1,774,229 -4 % Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported 10,819 14,159 Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported (304,490 ) (211,974 ) Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 1,404,212 $ 1,576,414 -11 %





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 94,842 310,034 266,340 871,142 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (33,720 ) 78,365 (23,900 ) 227,654 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 92,484 90,968 358,356 350,165 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties (201 ) 2,051 8,417 46,359 Derivative fair value loss (income) 53,804 (291,059 ) (56,726 ) (821,154 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 69,697 65,018 432,392 253,514 Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion 9,155 28,215 37,088 99,595 Allowance for bad debts 50 - 50 - Amortization of deferred financing costs and other 1,174 1,144 4,526 4,735 Deferred and stock-based compensation 16,267 7,683 53,864 67,849 Gain on sale of assets (89 ) (101 ) (311 ) (454 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (3 ) 1 (257 ) (438 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (121,116 ) (65,334 ) (19,586 ) 223,081 Other current assets 5,485 8,235 3,676 (1,285 ) Accounts payable 26,609 7,234 (443 ) (77,057 ) Accrued liabilities and other 3,452 (16,359 ) (118,972 ) (265,814 ) Net changes in working capital (85,570 ) (66,224 ) (135,325 ) (121,075 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 217,890 226,095 944,514 977,892 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 217,890 $ 226,095 $ 944,514 $ 977,892 Net changes in working capital 85,570 66,224 135,325 121,075 Exploration expense 7,983 7,193 25,489 25,280 Lawsuit settlements 91 114 782 1,052 Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 120 272 517 655 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 311,654 $ 299,898 $ 1,106,627 $ 1,125,954 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 241,112 241,258 241,868 241,130 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (812 ) (2,425 ) (1,179 ) (4,144 ) Adjusted basic 240,300 238,833 240,689 236,986 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 241,112 241,258 241,868 241,130 Dilutive stock options under treasury method 1,243 477 877 (1,293 ) Adjusted dilutive 242,355 241,735 242,745 239,837





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components: Natural gas sales $ 337,176 $ 320,393 $ 1,052,442 $ 1,234,308 NGLs sales 270,356 238,423 1,020,903 933,791 Oil sales 27,590 44,463 140,505 166,562 Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 635,122 $ 603,279 5 % $ 2,213,850 $ 2,334,661 -5 % Derivative Fair Value (Loss) Income, as reported $ (53,804 ) $ 291,059 $ 56,726 $ 821,154 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss: Natural gas (64,169 ) (59,846 ) (419,199 ) (256,693 ) NGLs (433 ) - (3,743 ) - Oil (5,095 ) 2,828 (9,450 ) 11,179 Contingent consideration - divestiture - (8,000 ) - (8,000 ) Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non GAAP measure $ (123,501 ) $ 226,041 $ (375,666 ) $ 567,640 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural Gas $ 155,483 $ 152,058 $ 611,698 $ 588,970 NGLs 143,294 130,833 564,269 524,114 Oil 624 170 1,958 857 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 299,401 $ 283,061 $ 1,177,925 $ 1,113,941 Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 401,345 $ 380,239 $ 1,471,641 $ 1,491,001 NGLs sales 270,789 238,423 1,024,646 933,791 Oil Sales 32,685 41,635 149,955 155,383 Total $ 704,819 $ 660,297 7 % $ 2,646,242 $ 2,580,175 3 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 138,472,888 141,716,744 -2 % 545,415,974 538,084,671 1 % NGLs (bbls) 10,230,284 9,571,519 7 % 39,622,576 37,939,700 4 % Oil (bbls) 462,570 656,533 -30 % 2,180,528 2,475,306 -12 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 202,630,012 203,085,056 0 % 796,234,598 780,574,707 2 % Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a): Natural Gas (mcf) 1,505,140 1,540,399 -2 % 1,490,208 1,474,205 1 % NGLs (bbls) 111,199 104,038 7 % 108,258 103,944 4 % Oil (bbls) 5,028 7,136 -30 % 5,958 6,782 -12 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,202,500 2,207,446 0 % 2,175,504 2,138,561 2 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs: Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.43 $ 2.26 8 % $ 1.93 $ 2.29 -16 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 26.43 $ 24.91 6 % $ 25.77 $ 24.61 5 % Oil (per bbl) $ 59.64 $ 67.72 -12 % $ 64.44 $ 67.29 -4 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.13 $ 2.97 5 % $ 2.78 $ 2.99 -7 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party transportation costs: (c) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.90 $ 2.68 8 % $ 2.70 $ 2.77 -3 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 26.47 $ 24.91 6 % $ 25.86 $ 24.61 5 % Oil (per bbl) $ 70.66 $ 63.42 11 % $ 68.77 $ 62.77 10 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.48 $ 3.25 7 % $ 3.32 $ 3.31 0 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party transportation costs: (d) Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.78 $ 1.61 11 % $ 1.58 $ 1.68 -6 % NGLs (per bbl) $ 12.46 $ 11.24 11 % $ 11.62 $ 10.80 8 % Oil (per bbl) $ 69.31 $ 63.16 10 % $ 67.87 $ 62.43 9 % Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.00 $ 1.86 8 % $ 1.84 $ 1.88 -2 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.48 $ 1.39 6 % $ 1.48 $ 1.43 3 % (a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Income from operations before income taxes, as reported 64,024 386,946 -83 % 250,605 1,100,343 -77 % Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (89 ) (101 ) (311 ) (454 ) ARO settlement loss (gain) - (2 ) 26 (1 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 123,501 (226,041 ) 375,666 (567,640 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties (201 ) 2,051 8,417 46,359 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (3 ) 1 (257 ) (438 ) Lawsuit settlements 91 114 782 1,052 Exit costs 9,156 28,279 37,214 99,940 Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation 603 491 2,465 2,095 Direct operating - stock-based compensation 468 443 1,922 1,723 Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation 349 315 1,354 1,250 General & administrative - stock-based compensation 10,905 9,389 38,004 35,850 Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment 3,878 (2,953 ) 9,593 26,593 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 212,682 198,932 7 % 725,480 746,672 -3 % Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted Current (a) 2,902 (1,453 ) 8,165 1,547 Deferred (a) 46,015 47,208 158,696 170,189 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 163,765 $ 153,177 7 % $ 558,619 $ 574,936 -3 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.64 6 % $ 2.32 $ 2.43 -5 % Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.63 8 % $ 2.30 $ 2.40 -4 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 242,355 241,735 242,745 239,837 (a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and 2024





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income, as reported $ 94,842 $ 310,034 $ 266,340 $ 871,142 Adjustments for certain special items: Gain on the sale of assets (89 ) (101 ) (311 ) (454 ) ARO settlement loss (gain) - (2 ) 26 (1 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (3 ) 1 (257 ) (438 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 123,501 (226,041 ) 375,666 (567,640 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties (201 ) 2,051 8,417 46,359 Lawsuit settlements 91 114 782 1,052 Exit costs 9,156 28,279 37,214 99,940 Stock-based compensation 12,325 10,638 43,745 40,918 Deferred compensation plan 3,878 (2,953 ) 9,593 26,593 Tax impact (79,735 ) 31,157 (182,596 ) 57,465 Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 163,765 $ 153,177 $ 558,619 $ 574,936 Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.39 $ 1.27 $ 1.09 $ 3.57 Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share: Gain on the sale of assets - - - - ARO settlement loss (gain) - - - - (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 0.51 (0.94 ) 1.55 (2.37 ) Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - 0.01 0.03 0.19 Lawsuit settlements - - - - Exit costs 0.04 0.12 0.15 0.42 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.04 0.18 0.17 Deferred compensation plan 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.04 0.11 Adjustment for rounding differences - - 0.01 0.01 Tax impact (0.33 ) 0.13 (0.75 ) 0.24 Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) - 0.01 - 0.06 Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.68 $ 0.63 $ 2.30 $ 2.40 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 2.32 $ 2.43 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.63 $ 2.30 $ 2.40



