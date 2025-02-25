Zefiro Methane Corp. Announces Enhanced Orphaned Oil & Gas Well Capabilities via Partnerships Implementing AI & Blockchain-Backed Technologies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced partnerships with Geolabe, a technology company that has built the methane abatement sector’s first fully automated emissions detection system, and Keynum, an artificial intelligence and data science development firm, to enhance the Company’s ability to locate leaking orphaned oil and gas wells and issue carbon credits. Specifically, the Company will incorporate various synergies promoted by these collaborations in tandem with the launch of the Zefiro Lifecycle Solution, a data capture and workflow management platform built in partnership with CarbonAi Inc., to significantly reduce the costs and timeframes associated with plugging abandoned wells and the subsequent certification of American Carbon Registry-accredited carbon offset products.

The working agreements with Geolabe and Keynum will introduce artificial intelligence-enabled data analytics to bolster Zefiro’s ability to forge its project pipeline of sites that are leaking large, potentially unsafe amounts of methane gas. The Company estimates that these efforts will improve its batch efficiency gain, a measurement of the monetary resources allocated per ton of methane gas captured, by approximately 50 percent.

The workflow management platform built in partnership with CarbonAi will increase the efficiency and integrity of data collected throughout the entire Zefiro project lifecycle. This is to ensure that critical data generated by the Zefiro Lifecycle Solution is immutable, auditable and on ledger, thereby increasing the quality of resulting reductions.





Zefiro crews working on the Company’s first Oklahoma-based project in Custer County, OK. Photo taken in October 2024.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs commented, “With millions of orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells spread throughout twenty-six different states, utilizing advanced solutions to locate and permanently plug more of these sites is essential. Both the Lifecycle Solution developed with CarbonAi and our partnerships with Geolabe and Keynum bring innovative technologies into this important endeavor, and our heightened ability to increase our project portfolio, reduce costs, and promote efficiencies throughout our operations solidifies Zefiro’s position as a market leader.”

Zefiro Chief Technology Officer Richard Walker commented, “By harnessing the unique powers of artificial intelligence to process satellite imagery and the blockchain, Zefiro continues to find new ways to help stem the proliferation of orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells. These innovative solutions will expand our operational footprint, enable best-in-class economics for our carbon credit initiatives, promote certainty in our methodologies, and ensure the integrity of our plugging measurements to help more communities reclaim critical air, water, and land resources.”

As part of this initiative, Zefiro signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Geolabe on January 10, 2025. The Geolabe system uses artificial intelligence-backed models to automatically process large amounts of satellite images to pinpoint emissions at a uniquely granular level, drastically improving detection thresholds. Zefiro is not only providing Geolabe access to the Company’s well screening and quantification data to help train the models but will also deploy its environmental remediation specialists to confirm leak rates that are critical to calibrating the model.

Additionally, Zefiro engaged Keynum in December 2024 to deliver a dashboard that can visualize orphaned well inventory from various states and Zefiro’s screened well inventory and use predictive modeling capabilities developed by Keynum to identify probabilities for orphaned wells that may be leaking at rates that are economically viable to plug for issuance of carbon credits.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

