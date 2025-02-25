Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in DISA Global Solutions Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISA Global Solutions (“DISA”) recently notified individuals of a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the sensitive information of approximately 3.3 million people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ Social Security numbers; financial account information, including credit card numbers; and government-issued identification documents.1
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against DISA related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from DISA, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.
For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com.
CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com
