Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in DISA Global Solutions Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISA Global Solutions (“DISA”) recently notified individuals of a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the sensitive information of approximately 3.3 million people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ Social Security numbers; financial account information, including credit card numbers; and government-issued identification documents.1

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against DISA related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from DISA, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com .

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com .

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com