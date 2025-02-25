CPS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

Revenues of $105.3 million for the fourth quarter and $393.5 million for 2024

Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for 2024

Total portfolio balance of $3.491 billion, highest in company history

New contract purchases of $1.682 billion for the full year 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $105.3 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 14.5%, compared to $92.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $98.0 million compared to $82.1 million for the 2023 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million compared to pretax income of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 total revenues were $393.5 million compared to $352.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $41.5 million, or 11.8%. Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $366.1 million, compared to $290.9 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $27.4 million, compared to $61.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $19.2 million compared to $45.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, CPS purchased $457.8 million of new contracts compared to $445.9 million during the third quarter of 2024 and $301.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The total number of contracts purchased for 2024 totaled $1.682 billion compared to $1.358 billion in 2023. The Company's receivables totaled $3.491 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase from $3.330 billion as of September 31, 2024 and an increase from $2.970 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 8.02% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.74% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 14.85% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2024, compared to 14.55% as of December 31, 2023.

“New loan originations grew by 24% in 2024 over the prior year, leading to solid top line revenue growth,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “With positive trends in loan originations and operating efficiencies, we remain optimistic in all aspects of our business going into 2025.”

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on February 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 operating results.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Interest income $ 98,150 $ 83,260 $ 363,962 $ 329,219 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value 5,000 6,000 21,000 12,000 Other income 2,153 2,718 8,544 10,795 105,303 91,978 393,506 352,014 Expenses: Employee costs 23,889 23,157 96,192 88,148 General and administrative 14,422 13,777 54,710 50,001 Interest 52,522 40,277 191,257 146,631 Provision for credit losses (728 ) (1,600 ) (5,307 ) (22,300 ) Other expenses 7,847 6,523 29,223 28,437 97,952 82,134 366,075 290,917 Income before income taxes 7,351 9,844 27,431 61,097 Income tax expense 2,206 2,657 8,228 15,754 Net income $ 5,145 $ 7,187 $ 19,203 $ 45,343 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.90 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.79 $ 1.80 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 21,412 21,136 21,292 20,896 Diluted 24,274 24,879 24,325 25,218





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,713 $ 6,174 Restricted cash and equivalents 125,684 119,257 Finance receivables measured at fair value 3,313,767 2,722,662 Finance receivables 5,420 27,553 Allowance for finance credit losses (433 ) (2,869 ) Finance receivables, net 4,987 24,684 Deferred tax assets, net 1,010 3,736 Other assets 36,707 27,233 $ 3,493,868 $ 2,903,746 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 70,151 $ 62,544 Warehouse lines of credit 410,898 234,025 Residual interest financing 99,176 49,875 Securitization trust debt 2,594,384 2,265,446 Subordinated renewable notes 26,489 17,188 3,201,098 2,629,078 Shareholders' equity 292,770 274,668 $ 3,493,868 $ 2,903,746

Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)

At and for the At and for the Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Contracts purchased $ 457.81 $ 301.80 $ 1,681.94 $ 1,357.75 Contracts securitized $ 298.42 $ 306.70 1,256.13 1,352.11 Total portfolio balance (1) $ 3,490.96 $ 2,970.07 $ 3,490.96 $ 2,970.07 Average portfolio balance (1) $ 3,445.52 $ 2,958.95 3,209.99 2,913.57 Delinquencies (1) 31+ Days 12.11 % 12.29 % Repossession Inventory 2.74 % 2.26 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 14.85 % 14.55 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1) 8.02 % 7.74 % 7.62 % 6.53 % Recovery rates (1), (2) 27.2 % 34.3 % 30.1 % 39.2 %



