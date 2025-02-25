$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger – NVRO, LGTY, AVTE, PLYA

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), relating to the proposed merger with Globus Medical. Under the terms of the agreement, Globus Medical will acquire all shares of Nevro for $5.85 per share.



Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGTY), relating to the proposed merger with Aptean. Under the terms of the agreement, Aptean will acquire all of Logility’s outstanding common stock for $14.30 per share in an all-cash transaction.



Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTE ), relating to a proposed merger with Jade Biosciences. Under the terms of the agreement, pre-merger Aerovate stockholders are expected to own approximately 1.6% of the combined company, while pre-merger Jade stockholders are expected to own approximately 98.4% of the combined entity.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Nasdaq: PLYA), relating to the proposed merger with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Hyatt will acquire all outstanding shares of Playa for $13.50 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on April 25, 2025.

