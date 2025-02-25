STIX to Serve as Crypto Launchpad for Global Esports Projects Amidst AI Partnership with Virtuals Protocol

Denver, CO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, has revealed plans to onboard established esports teams to the crypto industry through tailored meme competitions. In doing so, STIX will also enrich their presence in crypto with AI agents powered by Virtuals.

STIX is leveraging its proprietary crypto meme competition structure to work with brands and IP partners wanting to enter the blockchain industry. The first of such collaborations will be a global esports team that will work off the STIX platform to develop meme NFTs and memecoins using its reputation and community. Existing STIX community members will get early access to such campaigns. Meanwhile, more esports teams are understood to be in queue following the completion of the initial collaboration.



Attracting diverse IP partners has been a tactic that benefited Stickerly, the Web2 legacy platform of STIX that boasts over 400 million global lifetime users and over 20 million monthly active users. The likes of Coca-Cola and Netflix have used Stickerly to distribute meme stickers around the world, and the convergence of meme distribution and crypto in a bull market is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition for many brands.

On the other hand, AI is another narrative that is strengthening its grip by the day, and many brands are interested in experimenting with both crypto and AI where possible. It is therefore convenient for these IP partners that STIX has a partnership with Virtuals dating back to last year when the STIX AI agent and the Luna agent of Virtuals successfully completed the first AI agent-to-agent commercial transaction for a meme.

Building on that relationship, STIX and Virtuals are now partnering to develop the first ever esports agent that will be born out of the STIX esports token initiative. The new IP partnership strategy - starting with the esports campaign - accompanies a major product update as STIX relaunches its platform with a brand new competition design. Further developments on these events will be announced by the STIX team via the official account on X.

