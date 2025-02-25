OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates DISA Global Solutions, Inc. for data breach. On February 21, 2025, DISA Global Solutions, Inc. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine after experiencing a cybersecurity incident involving their network on April 22, 2024. DISA Global Solutions, Inc. immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the DISA Global Solutions, Inc.’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information between February 9, 2024, and April 22, 2024. On February 21, 2025, DISA Global Solutions, Inc. began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Social Security Number

Government-Issued ID Number

Financial Information

Other sensitive information

DISA Global Solutions, Inc. is a company that provides drug testing and screening services to employers.

