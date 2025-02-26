Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Responds to Ruling on Brazil Attempts to Censor Rumble

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), issued the following statement today after a U.S. federal judge ruled that TMTG and Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are under no obligation to comply with orders from a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice attempting to force Rumble to take down a U.S.-based user’s accounts.

“This is a major victory for free speech and free expression online,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. “The ruling confirms that would-be dictators in any country can’t force Trump Media or Rumble to censor their opponents. We congratulate our partner Rumble on its principled stand for freedom.”

The ruling, issued from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, is a response to an emergency motion jointly filed by TMTG and Rumble after Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued gag orders against Rumble, imposed daily fines on the company, threatened Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski with criminal charges, and ordered the shutdown of Rumble’s platform in Brazil. While the U.S. federal judge ruled that TMTG’s and Rumble’s motion for a temporary restraining order was not yet ripe, the court left open the opportunity for TMTG and Rumble to re-file the motion and stated that it “stands ready” to take further action in the event that anyone seeks to enforce orders in the United States without following proper procedures.

