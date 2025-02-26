Bunker Hill Announces Amendment of Royalty Agreement with Sprott Streaming

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BNKR | OTCQX:BHLL) announces that the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Silver Valley Metals Corp. (“Silver Valley”) and an affiliate of Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty Corp. (“Sprott Streaming”) entered into a first amendment agreement to royalty agreement dated December 12, 2024 (the “First Amendment”) in connection with the royalty agreement dated June 23, 2023 (the “Existing Royalty Agreement”) previously entered into by the parties.

Under the Existing Royalty Agreement, Silver Valley granted Sprott Streaming certain gross revenue royalty interests (collectively, the “Royalty”) on certain primary, residual and other claims comprising the Bunker Hill Mine located in Idaho, USA (the “Land Package”).

Under the First Amendment, the Royalty will now also apply to certain additional surface and mineral parcels (the “Additional Claims”) between patented mining claims that are within the existing boundaries of the Land Package. The Additional Claims in aggregate cover an immaterial portion of the total land package and were identified by the Company as part of its annual review of the Land Package to ensure there are no gaps in the claims comprising the Land Package.

The First Amendment constitutes a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions provided under Section 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101, respectively.

Further information regarding the terms of the Existing Royalty Agreement can be found in the Company’s news release of June 26, 2023. Other than as outlined above, all other terms of the Existing Royalty Agreement are unchanged from those previously announced. The consummation of the First Amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene mining district. This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value while responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in the Silver Valley mining district by concentrating our efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

On behalf of Bunker Hill

Sam Ash

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

