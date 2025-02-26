Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trade Desk and Venture Global and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 - February 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2025

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including that: (1) Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out Kokai, including transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company’s older platform Solimar; (2) such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai Rollout; (3) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively execute the Kokai Rollout negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly revenue growth; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Trade Desk class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TTD

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to Venture’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about January 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Venture Global made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture Global's ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of its five natural gas liquefication and export projects depended on customer contracts; (2) Venture Global was facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as it commissioned its projects; and (3) accordingly, Venture Global's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

For more information on the Venture Global class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VG

