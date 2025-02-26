ATKORE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atkore Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atkore Inc. (“Atkore” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Atkore securities between February 1, 2024 and February 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 23, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC Pipes; (2) Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore's price-fixing scheme was exposed, the Company and its price-fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC Pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC Pipes; (4) Atkore's business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

