Maria Noel Marrelli Disposes of Securities of Ocham's Razor Capital Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Noel Marrelli (“Vendor”) announces that the Vendor has disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 5,413,708 common shares (“Subject Shares”) of Ocham's Razor Capital Ltd (the “Company”), effective February 21, 2025 (the “Disposition”). The Subject Shares were disposed of in a private purchase and sale transaction (the "Placement").

The Vendor disposed of ownership and control of the Subject Shares representing approximately 69.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Shares”) as of February 21, 2025, representing a corresponding decrease in the Vendor's securityholding percentage in the Company.

Immediately before the Disposition, the Vendor held an aggregate of 5,413,708 Shares representing approximately 69.8% of all issued and outstanding Shares as of February 21, 2025. Immediately following the Disposition, the Vendor held no Shares.

None of the Subject Shares were disposed of through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Vendor, and her joint actors are managed for investment purposes, and the Vendor, and her joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting: Maria Noel Marrelli, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, Tel: 416-848-0106.