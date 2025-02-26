Laser Hair Removal Market to Reach $7.7 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 18.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Laser Hair Removal Market by Type (Alexandrite laser hair removal, Diode laser hair removal, Others), by Gender (Male, Female), by Age group (13 to 29 Years, 30 to 54 Years, 55 to 69 Years), by End User (Hospitals, Clinic, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035". According to the report, the "laser hair removal market" was valued at $1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2025 to 2035.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Laser Hair Removal Market 2035 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17035

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the laser hair removal market is driven by increasing demand for permanent hair removal solutions, rising disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of aesthetic treatments. Technological advancements in laser systems, offering safer, more effective treatments with minimal discomfort, further boost market expansion. Additionally, the rising trend of grooming and personal care, coupled with the availability of affordable procedures, has encouraged wider adoption. Increasing popularity among both men and women, particularly for facial and body treatments, also contributes significantly to the market’s growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1 Billion Market Size in 2035 $7.7 Billion CAGR 18.3% No. of Pages in Report 500 Segments covered Type, Gender, Age Group, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for aesthetic treatments

Growth in adoption of laser hair removal treatment

Rise in disposable income Opportunities Technological Advancement Restraints High Initial Cost of Equipment

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17035

The alexandrite laser hair removal segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the alexandrite laser hair removal segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the laser hair removal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to alexandrite laser's ability to target a broad spectrum of hair colors and types, particularly lighter skin tones, which makes it highly versatile and effective for a wide range of patients. Its high absorption of melanin allows it to deliver precise and effective hair removal, which enhances patient satisfaction and makes it a preferred choice among both consumers and practitioners.

The female segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By gender, the female segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around four-fifths of the laser hair removal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that women have a greater demand for aesthetic and personal grooming services, with laser hair removal being a preferred method due to its long-lasting results and convenience compared to traditional hair removal techniques like waxing and shaving. The increasing societal focus on personal appearance and body grooming has led to a higher number of women opting for these treatments.

The 30 to 54 years segment held the largest market share in 2023

By age group, the 30 to 54 years segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the laser hair removal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Individuals in age group 30 to 54 years are often in their prime professional and personal years, possessing the financial stability to invest in aesthetic procedures like laser hair removal. Moreover, this age range commonly includes individuals who seek long-term, effective solutions for hair removal, as they are likely to experience ongoing concerns with body hair that may affect their appearance and self-esteem.

The clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023

By end user, the clinic segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the laser hair removal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Clinics typically have specialized professionals and advanced laser technology, making them more trusted by consumers seeking effective and safe treatments. This level of expertise attracts a broader customer base, including individuals looking for permanent hair removal solutions with minimal side effects. Furthermore, clinics often offer customized treatment plans tailored to individual needs, which increases their appeal over other types of providers.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the laser hair removal market revenue, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high adoption rate of innovative cosmetic procedures, and a strong demand for aesthetic treatments among consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income in emerging economies, rising beauty consciousness, and a growing trend toward cosmetic procedures. Additionally, the region is witnessing an expansion of advanced laser technologies, making treatments more accessible.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17035

Leading Market Players

Cutera

Cynosure Inc

Candela Corporation.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Sinclair

Lumenis Be Ltd

Venus Concept Ltd.

Fotona

Lynton Lasers Ltd

Sciton

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the laser hair removal market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Bone Growth Stimulators Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Downstream Processing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Medical Device Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Equine Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

