Danone: Strong FY 2024 results; Entering the next chapter of Renew with confidence

2024 Full-Year Results
Press release – Paris, February 26, 2025

Strong FY 2024 results
Entering the next chapter of Renew with confidence

  • FY 2024 sales of €27,376m up +4.3% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, with volume/mix up +3.0%, and price up +1.3%
  • Q4 sales up +4.7% LFL, with strong volume/mix of +4.2%, and resilient price of +0.6%
    • Continued strong momentum in North America, notably in High Protein, Coffee Creations and Waters
    • 5th consecutive quarter of positive volume/mix in Europe, demonstrating notably further progress in EDP competitiveness
    • Sustained competitive growth in China, North Asia & Oceania in all categories
  • Recurring operating margin up +39 bps at 13.0% driven by strong improvement in margin from operations, while consistently reinvesting into future growth
  • Recurring EPS up +2.5% to €3.63
  • Record level of Free cash flow at €3.0bn, up +14.0%
  • Proposed dividend up +2.4% to €2.15
  • 2025 guidance in line with mid-term ambition: like-for-like sales growth expected between +3% and +5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales


Full-Year 2024 Key Figures


in millions of euros unless stated otherwiseFY 2023FY 2024Reported changeLike-for-like
change (LFL)
Sales27,61927,376-0.9%+4.3%
Recurring operating income3,4813,558+2.2% 
Recurring operating margin12.6%13.0%+39 bps 
Non-recurring operating income and expenses(1,438)(179)+1,259 
Operating income2,0423,379+65.4% 
Operating margin7.4%12.3%+495 bps 
Recurring net income – Group share2,2832,345+2.7% 
Non-recurring net income – Group share(1,402)(324)+1,078 
Net income – Group share8812,021+129.4% 
Recurring diluted EPS (€)3.543.63+2.5% 
EPS (€)1.363.13+130.2% 
Cash flow from operating activities3,4423,831+11.3% 
Free cash flow2,6333,003+14.0% 

Antoine de Saint-Affrique: CEO statement

We close the first chapter of Renew Danone with a strong set of results, fully delivering on our 2022 mid-term guidance. In 2024, the quality of our growth has further improved, reaching +4.3% like-for-like sales growth driven by +3% volume/mix.

This allowed us to drive operating leverage, enabling us to further reinvest in our brands and capabilities, and support the growth of our categories while maintaining a strong financial discipline. Our focus on value creation and return-oriented capital allocation led to a significant improvement of our ROIC, now back into double-digit territory.

We believe that the food industry is at a tipping point. Our unique, health-driven portfolio, our renewed focus on science to the service of consumers and patients, our strong brand portfolio and a continuous improvement mindset give us the confidence that we can seize this long-term market opportunity. We enter the next chapter as a stronger company, ready for more.

I. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Fourth quarter and full-year sales

In Q4 2024, sales stood at €6,716m, up +4.7% on a like-for-like basis, led by an increase of +4.2% from volume/mix and +0.6% from price. On a reported basis, sales increased by +0.9%, notably due to the negative impact from scope (-3.8%), resulting predominantly from the sale of Horizon Organic and Wallaby. Reported sales were also negatively impacted by forex (-2.3%), reflecting the depreciation of several currencies against the euro, notably the Argentine Peso, the Mexican Peso, the Brazilian Real and the Turkish Lira. In addition, hyperinflation contributed positively to reported sales (+1.8%).

In 2024, sales stood at €27,376m, up +4.3% on a like-for-like basis, led by an increase of +3.0% from volume/mix and +1.3% from price. On a reported basis, sales decreased by -0.9%, notably due to the negative impact from scope (-4.8%), resulting predominantly from the exit of EDP Russia and Horizon Organic and Wallaby. Reported sales were also negatively impacted by forex (-2.8%), while hyperinflation contributed positively (+1.6%).

Sales by operating segment

€ million except %Q4
2023		Q4
2024		Reported changeLFL sales
growth		Volume/mix growthFY
2023		FY
2024		Reported changeLFL sales
growth		Volume/mix
growth		 
BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE          
Europe2,3132,358+2.0%+1.8%+3.0%9,3829,568+2.0%+1.7%+1.4% 
North America1,7251,636-5.2%+7.7%+5.9%6,8896,579-4.5%+5.2%+4.1% 
China, North Asia & Oceania822886+7.8%+6.8%+9.8%3,4963,694+5.7%+8.0%+9.1% 
Latin America704724+2.9%+4.7%+1.2%2,7943,029+8.4%+4.2%+0.0% 
Rest of the World1,0921,112+1.8%+5.4%+1.7%5,0584,506-10.9%+5.7%+1.4% 
BY CATEGORY          
EDP3,4623,355-3.1%+4.7%+3.8%14,32213,463-6.0%+3.8%+2.7% 
Specialized Nutrition2,1742,308+6.1%+4.6%+5.3%8,5048,936+5.1%+4.6%+3.4% 
Waters1,0191,053+3.3%+5.3%+3.0%4,7934,977+3.8%+5.1%+2.9% 
           
TOTAL6,6556,716+0.9%+4.7%+4.2%27,61927,376-0.9%+4.3%+3.0% 

In Q4 2024, Europe sales were up +1.8% on a like-for-like basis, with volume/mix at +3.0% and price at -1.2%. The zone registered its fifth consecutive quarter of positive volume/mix, making step-by-step progress in EDP competitiveness. Specialized Nutrition posted solid performance, while Waters delivered strong growth, driven by evian, Volvic and Zywiec Zdroj brands.

In North America, sales were up +7.7% on a like-for-like basis, led by strong volume/mix, up +5.9%, and resilient price, up +1.9%. This performance was driven by the continued strong momentum in High Protein, Coffee Creations and Waters, as well as solid growth in Specialized Nutrition, led by Medical.

In China, North Asia & Oceania sales were up +6.8% on a like-for-like basis, with strong volume/mix at +9.8% and price at -3.0%. In Specialized Nutrition, Infant Milk Formula continued to gain further market share, in an improving category, while Medical Nutrition maintained its strong momentum. In Waters, Mizone delivered another quarter of strong growth, while EDP sustained its strong performance in Japan.

In Latin America, sales were up +4.7% on a like-for-like basis, with volume/mix up +1.2% and price up +3.5%. In EDP, the growth was still impacted by the licensing out of milk business in Brazil, while Danone, Danette and YoPro brands delivered a robust performance. Specialized Nutrition delivered strong growth, led by Aptamil, while Waters benefited from normalized weather conditions.

In the Rest of the World, sales increased by +5.4% on a like-for-like basis, with volume/mix up +1.7% and price up +3.7%, notably led by the solid performance of Specialized Nutrition and Waters across the region. In EDP, Dairy Africa showed further progress, with another quarter of strong growth in Morocco.

Sales by geography by category

Q4 2024

EuropeNorth AmericaChina, North Asia & OceaniaAMEA, CIS &
Latin America		Total
Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
           
EDP1,075+0.0%1,474+7.8%95+8.2%712+5.2%3,355+4.7%
Specialized Nutrition819+2.0%89+3.2%700+6.6%699+6.1%2,308+4.6%
Waters464+5.6%73+12.3%91+7.2%424+3.5%1,053+5.3%
Total Company2,358+1.8%1,636+7.7%886+6.8%1,836+5.1%6,716+4.7%


FY 2024

EuropeNorth AmericaChina, North Asia & OceaniaAMEA, CIS &
Latin America		Total
Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)Sales (€m)LFL sales growth (%)
           
EDP4,318+0.9%5,922+5.4%372+11.6%2,850+3.8%13,463+3.8%
Specialized Nutrition3,154+1.4%353-3.0%2,557+6.3%2,873+7.9%8,936+4.6%
Waters2,096+3.6%304+10.9%764+12.2%1,813+3.0%4,977+5.1%
Total Company9,568+1.7%6,579 +5.2%3,694+8.0%7,536+5.1%27,376+4.3%

Recurring Operating Margin

Recurring operating income (€m) and margin (%)

FY 2023FY 2024Reported
change
€mMargin (%)€mMargin (%) 


BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE		       
Europe1,07611.5%1,14311.9%+48 bps
North America69910.1%74911.4%+124 bps
China, North Asia & Oceania1,05230.1%1,08629.4%-70 bps
Latin America1234.4%1133.7%-68 bps
Rest of the World53010.5%46810.4%-11 bps


BY CATEGORY		       
EDP1,2248.5%1,1428.5%-6 bps
Specialized Nutrition1,77220.8%1,84220.6%-22 bps
Waters48510.1%57411.5%+142 bps
        
Total3,48112.6%3,55813.0%+39 bps

Danone’s recurring operating income reached €3,558m in 2024. Recurring operating margin stood at 13.0%, up +39 basis points (bps) compared to last year. This increase was mainly led by the strong improvement in margin from operations (+242 bps), notably driven by record productivity levels. Danone continued to step-up its reinvestments in A&P, product superiority and capabilities, which accounted for -173 bps. Finally, Overheads before reinvestments had a negative effect of -18 bps, while other effects had a combined impact of -12 bps, mainly due to a negative impact from Forex.

Net income and Earnings per share

 FY 2023FY 2024  
in millions of euros unless stated otherwiseRecurringNon-recurringTotal RecurringNon-recurringTotal  
Operating income3,481(1,438)2,042 3,558(179)3,379  
Cost of net financial debt(172) (172) (197) (197)  
Other financial income and expense(135)(49)(185) (108)(75)(183)  
Income before tax3,173(1,487)1,686 3,253(254)2,999  
Income tax(864)95(768) (888)(41)(929)  
Effective tax rate27.2% 45.6% 27.3% 31.0%  
Net income from fully consolidated companies2,309(1,392)917 2,365(295)2,070  
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies55(19)36 76(46)30  
Net income2,364(1,411)953 2,441(340)2,100  
Group share2,283(1,402)881 2,345(324)2,021  
• Non-controlling interests81(9)72 96(17)79  
Diluted EPS (€)3.54 1.36 3.63 3.13 

Recurring EPS increased by +2.5% to €3.63, driven by higher recurring operating income and a good management of financial costs.

Non-recurring operating income and expense reached -€179 million in 2024, including one-off costs related to transformation projects, mainly in Europe and the United States. This compares to -€1,438 million in 2023, which reflected the deconsolidation of EDP Russia and the impairment resulting from the disposal of Horizon Organic and Wallaby in the US. As a result, Reported EPS stood at €3.13, up +130.2%.

Cash flow and Debt

Free cash flow reached €3,003 million in 2024, up from €2,633 million in 2023, reflecting the increase in recurring operating income, as well as a strong improvement in working capital, now reaching -8.5% of sales. Capex stood at -€923 million.

As of December 31, 2024, Danone’s net debt stood at €8.6 billion, decreasing significantly from €10.2 billion last year, reflecting mainly the strong free cash flow generation.

Dividend

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 24, 2025, Danone’s Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €2.15 per share in respect of the 2024 fiscal year, up +2.4% compared to previous year. Assuming this proposal is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 3, 2025, and the dividend will be payable on May 7, 2025.

II. 2025 GUIDANCE

2025 guidance in line with mid-term ambition: like-for-like sales growth expected between +3% and +5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.

III. SHARE BUYBACK

Danone intends to buy back 2.7 million of shares, in one or more tranches in 2025, in order to offset the dilutive impacts resulting from the capital increases reserved to employees and the long-term incentive plans to be implemented in 2025. The repurchased shares will be allocated to employee shareholding plans. Details of the share buyback program are available in section 7.2 of Danone’s 2023 Universal Registration Document, available on Danone’s website.

IV. RECENT MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS

  • November 8, 2024: Danone has been awarded #1 position in the 2024 Global Access To Nutrition index (ATNi), which assesses the world’s 30 largest food and beverage manufacturers. This award highlights Danone’s dedication to promoting health and nutrition for consumers and patients.

  • February 21, 2025: Following the mediation process ordered by the Judicial Court of Paris before which three NGOs had brought legal proceedings against Danone on January 9, 2023, an agreement between the parties has been reached to end the proceedings concerning Danone’s vigilance plan. This agreement involves reinforcing the vigilance plan, which now gives a more detailed description of the consequences of the use of plastic packaging and sets out in detail all the actions that Danone is implementing in this respect.

V. SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

At its meeting on February 25, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 24, 2025. In particular, the Board proposes that shareholders renew the term of office of Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Patrice Louvet, Géraldine Picaud and Susan Roberts as Directors, whose current term of office will expire on the next Shareholders’ Meeting. It will also submit to the Shareholder’s Meeting resolutions notably on the compensation of corporate officers, and on the renewal of the existing financial authorizations.

At its meeting on February 25, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year. Regarding the audit process, as of today, the statutory auditors have substantially completed their examination of financial statements and verification of the sustainability information.

VI. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES NOT DEFINED BY IFRS

IAS 29: impact on reported data

Danone has applied IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries, as defined in IFRS. Adoption of IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries requires their non-monetary assets and liabilities and their income statement to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, leading to a gain or loss on the net monetary position, included in the net income. Moreover, their financial statements are converted into euros using the closing exchange rate of the relevant period.

IAS 29: impact on reported data
€ million except %		Q4 2024 FY 2024 
Sales3.8 126.1 
Sales growth (%)0.06% 0.46% 
Recurring Operating Income  -68 
Recurring Net Income – Group share  -114 

Breakdown by quarter of FY 2024 sales after application of IAS 29
FY 2024 sales correspond to the addition of:

  • Q4 2024 reported sales;
  • Q1, Q2 and Q3 2024 sales resulting from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to sales of entities in hyperinflationary countries (application of the inflation rate until December 31, 2024, and translation into euros using the December 31, 2024, closing rate) and provided in the table below for information (unaudited data)
€ millionQ1 20241Q2 20242Q3 20243Q4 2024FY 2024
Europe2,3362,4472,4272,3589,568
North America1,7371,5941,6111,6366,579
China, North Asia & Oceania8401,0019678863,694
Latin America7618257207243,029
Rest of the World1,1721,0931,1301,1124,506
      
Total6,8466,9606,8556,71627,376

1Results from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to Q1 sales of entities of hyperinflationary countries.
2Results from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to Q2 sales of entities of hyperinflationary countries.
3Results from the application of IAS 29 until December 31, 2024, to Q3 sales of entities of hyperinflationary countries.

Definitions of geographical zones

Europe refers to European countries.

North America refers to the United States and Canada.

China, North Asia & Oceania refers to China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Latin America refers to Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Rest of the World refers to Asia, Middle East including Turkey, Africa and CIS.

Financial indicators not defined in IFRS

Due to rounding, the sum of values presented may differ from totals as reported. Such differences are not material.

Like-for-like changes in sales reflect Danone's organic performance and essentially exclude the impact of:

  • changes in consolidation scope, with indicators related to a given fiscal year calculated on the basis of the previous year's scope;
  • changes in applicable accounting principles;
  • changes in exchange rates, with both previous-year and current-year indicators calculated using the same exchange rate (the exchange rate used is a projected annual rate determined by Danone for the current year and applied to both previous and current years).

Since January 1, 2023, all countries with hyperinflationary economies are taken into account in like-for-like changes as follows: sales growth in excess of around 26% per year (a three-year average at 26% would generally trigger the application of hyperinflationary accounting as defined in IFRS) is now excluded from the like-for-like sales growth calculation.

Bridge from like-for-like data to reported data

(€ million except %)2023 salesLike-for-like changeImpact of changes
in scope of consolidation 		Impact of changes in exchange rates & others incl. IAS 29Contribution of hyperinflationReported change2024 sales
        
Q46,655+4.7%-3.8%-1.8%+1.8%+0.9%6,716
FY27,619+4.3%-4.8%-1.9%+1.6%-0.9%27,376

Margin from operations is defined as the Gross margin over Sales ratio, where Gross margin corresponds to the difference between Sales and Industrial costs excluding reengineering initiatives and Logistics / Transportation costs.

Recurring operating income is defined as Danone’s operating income excluding Other operating income and expenses. Other operating income and expenses comprise items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone’s recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring operating performance and its evolution. These mainly include:

  • capital gains and losses on disposals of businesses and fully consolidated companies;
  • impairment charges on intangible assets with indefinite useful lives;
  • costs related to strategic restructuring operations or transformation plans;
  • costs related to major external growth transactions;
  • costs related to crises and major disputes;
  • in connection with IFRS 3 and IFRS 10, (i) acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control, (ii) revaluation gains or losses accounted for following a loss of control, and (iii) changes in earn-outs subsequent to acquisitions resulting in control.

Recurring operating margin is defined as the Recurring operating income over Sales ratio.

Other non-recurring financial income and expense corresponds to financial income and expense items that, in view of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be considered as inherent to Danone’s recurring financial management. These notably include changes in the value of non-consolidated interests and profits or losses on the net monetary position.

Non-recurring income tax corresponds to income tax on non-recurring items as well as tax income and expense items that, in view of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be considered as inherent to Danone’s recurring performance.

Recurring effective tax rate measures the effective tax rate of Danone’s recurring performance and is computed as the ratio of income tax related to recurring items over recurring net income before tax.

Non-recurring share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies includes items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to the companies' recurring activity and thereby distort the assessment of their recurring performance and trends in that performance. These items mainly relate to:

  • capital gains and losses on disposals of Investments in equity-accounted companies;
  • impairment of investments in equity-accounted companies;
  • non-recurring items, as defined by Danone, included in the share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies.

Recurring net income (or Recurring net income – Group Share) corresponds to the Group share of the consolidated Recurring net income. The Recurring net income excludes items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone’s recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring performance and its evolution. Such non-recurring income and expenses correspond to Other operating income and expenses, Other non-recurring financial income and expenses, Non-recurring income tax, and Non-recurring share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies. These items, excluded from Net income, represent Non-recurring net income.

Recurring EPS (or Recurring net income – Group Share, per share after dilution) is defined as the ratio of Recurring net income adjusted for hybrid financing over Diluted number of shares. In compliance with IFRS, income used to calculate EPS is adjusted for the coupon related to the hybrid financing accrued for the period and presented net of tax.

 FY 2023 FY 2024 
Recurring Total Recurring Total 
Net income-Group share (€ million)2,283 881 2,345 2,021 
Coupon related to hybrid financing net of tax (€ million)(8) (8) (4) (4) 
Number of shares        
• Before dilution641,030,818 641,030,818 643,283,916 643,283,916 
• After dilution641,738,674 641,738,674 644,436,743 644,436,743 
EPS (€)        
• Before dilution3.55 1.36 3.64 3.14 
• After dilution3.54 1.36 3.63 3.13 

Free cash flow represents cash flows provided or used by operating activities less capital expenditure net of disposals and, in connection with IFRS 3, excluding (i) acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control, and (ii) earn-outs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control and paid subsequently to acquisition date.

(€ million)FY 2023FY 2024
Cash flows provided by operating activities3,4423,831
Capital expenditure(847)(923)
Disposal of property, plant and equipment and acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control13895
Free cash flow2,6333,003

1 Represents acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control that were paid during the period

Net financial debt represents the net debt portion bearing interest. It corresponds to current and non-current financial debt (i) excluding Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests and earn-outs on acquisitions resulting in control and (ii) net of Cash and cash equivalents, Short term investments and Derivatives – assets managing net debt.

(€ million)December 31, 2023December 31, 2024
Non-current financial debt10,73910,175
Current financial debt4,2703,799
Short-term investments(3,638)(4,685)
Cash(2,363)(1,475)
Bank Overdraft1,264828
Derivatives — non-current assets1(34)(3)
Derivatives — current-assets1(16)(37)
Net debt 10,2218,601
  • Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests — non-current
-
  • Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests and earn-outs on acquisitions resulting in control — current
(356)(317) 
Net financial debt9,8658,285 

1 Managing net debt only

ROIC is the ratio of net operating income in the current year to average capital invested in the current and prior years).

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “believe”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “foresee”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factor” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

The presentation to analysts and investors will be broadcast live today from 8:00 a.m. (Paris time)
on Danone’s website (www.danone.com).
Related slides will also be available on the website in the Investors section.

APPENDIX – Sales by geographical zone and by category (in € million)

 Q1 Q2Q3Q4FY   
 2023202420232024202320242023202420232024   


BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE		            
Europe2,2482,3362,4292,4472,3922,4272,3132,3589,3829,568   
North America1,7141,7371,7041,5951,7471,6111,7251,6366,8896,579   
China, North Asia & Oceania8248409541,0018969678228863,4963,694   
Latin America6897277798107717067047242,7943,029   
Rest of the World1,4861,1501,3691,0841,1001,1151,0921,1125,0584,506   


BY CATEGORY		           
EDP3,7683,4743,7313,2983,4743,2833,4623,35514,32213,463   
Specialized Nutrition2,1432,1832,1422,2132,0702,1892,1742,3088,5048,936   
Waters1,0511,1321,3621,4261,3621,3541,0191,0534,7934,977   
            
TOTAL6,9626,7897,2356,9386,9066,8266,6556,71627,61927,376   


 Q1 2024Q2 2024Q3 2024Q4 2024FY 2024 
 Reported changeLFL changeReported changeLFL changeReported changeLFL changeReported changeLFL changeReported changeLFL change 


BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE		            
Europe+3.9%+2.8%+0.7%+0.7%+1.5%+1.4%+2.0%+1.8%+2.0%+1.7% 
North America+1.3%+2.5%-6.4%+5.0%-7.7%+5.8%-5.2%+7.7%-4.5%+5.2% 
China, North Asia & Oceania+1.9%+8.9%+5.0%+8.4%+7.9%+8.0%+7.8%+6.8%+5.7%+8.0% 
Latin America+5.4%+4.1%+4.0%+5.0%-8.5%+2.7%+2.9%+4.7%+8.4%+4.2% 
Rest of the World-22.7%+6.0%-20.8%+5.3%+1.4%+6.0%+1.8%+5.4%-10.9%+5.7% 


BY CATEGORY		           
EDP-7.8%+3.0%-11.6%+3.3%-5.5%+4.1%-3.1%+4.7%-6.0%+3.8% 
Specialized Nutrition+1.9%+3.8%+3.3%+4.7%+5.7%+5.2%+6.1%+4.6%+5.1%+4.6% 
Waters+7.6%+8.1%+4.7%+4.4%-0.6%+3.2%+3.3%+5.3%+3.8%+5.1% 
            
TOTAL-2.5%+4.1%-4.1%+4.0%-1.2%+4.2%+0.9%+4.7%-0.9%+4.3% 

Disclaimer: This press release presents the results for the full year 2024 from the consolidated financial statements of Danone as of December 31, 2024 (unaudited). Regarding the audit process, as of today, the Statutory Auditors have substantially completed their examination of financial statements and verification of the sustainability information.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated income statement and earnings per share (unaudited)

  Year ended December 31
(in € millions except earnings per share in €) 20232024
Sales 27,61927,376
    
Cost of goods sold (14,535)(13,769)
Selling expense (6,288)(6,572)
General and administrative expense (2,748)(2,928)
Research and Development expense (398)(447)
Other income (expense) (170)(102)
Recurring operating income 3,4813,558
    
Other operating income (expense) (1,438)(179)
Operating income 2,0423,379
    
Interest income on cash equivalents and short-term investments 341403
Financial interest on debt (513)(600)
Cost of net financial debt (172)(197)
Other financial income 6041
Other financial expense (245)(224)
Income before tax 1,6862,999
    
Income tax (768)(929)
Net income from fully consolidated companies 9172,070
    
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies 3630
NET INCOME 9532,100
    
Net income – Group share 8812,021
Net income – Non-controlling interests 7279
    
Earnings per share – Group share 1.363.14
Diluted earnings per share – Group share 1.363.13

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

  As of December 31
(in € millions) 20232024
ASSETS   
    
Goodwill 17,34018,062
Brands 5,2565,390
Other intangible assets 498556
Intangible assets 23,09324,009
Property, plant and equipment 6,4416,519
Investments in equity-accounted companies 416583
Investments in other non-consolidated companies 324325
Long-term loans and financial assets 515538
Other financial assets 839864
Derivatives – assets 343
Deferred taxes 746528
Non-current assets 31,57032,505
    
Inventories 2,3412,277
Trade receivables 2,9192,922
Other current assets 1,2591,387
Short-term loans 32
Derivatives – assets 1637
Short-term investments 3,6384,685
Cash 2,3631,475
Assets held for sale 376
Current assets 12,91612,786
    
TOTAL ASSETS 44,48645,292


  As of December 31
(in € millions) 20232024
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   
    
Share capital 169170
Additional paid-in capital 5,2565,331
Retained earnings and other 16,84517,546
Translation adjustments (4,036)(3,134)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (507)(592)
Treasury shares (1,552)(1,527)
Equity – Group share 16,17617,795
Non-controlling interests 4659
Consolidated equity 16,22217,853
    
Financing 10,4479,929
Derivatives – liabilities 293246
Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests 
Non-current financial debt 10,73910,175
Provisions for retirement obligations and other long-term benefits 904900
Deferred taxes 1,4891,480
Other provisions and non-current liabilities 1,1491,152
Non-current liabilities 14,28113,707
    
Financing 5,1544,291
Derivatives – liabilities 2319
Liabilities related to put options granted to non-controlling interests and earn‑outs on acquisitions resulting in control 356317
Current financial debt 5,5334,627
Trade payables 4,7795,147
Other provisions and current liabilities 3,5803,957
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 90
Current liabilities 13,98213,732
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 44,48645,292

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

  Year ended December 31
(in € millions) 20232024
Net income 9532,100
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted companies, net of dividends received (13)(7)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,6111,168
Net change in provisions and liabilities (52)(21)
Change in deferred taxes (46)61
(Gains) losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment and financial investments (7)(225)
Expense related to share-based payments and Company Savings Plans 6171
Cost of net financial debt 170196
Net interest paid (181)(167)
Net change in interest income (expense) (11)29
Other items with no cash impact 669122
Cash flows provided by operating activities, before changes in net working capital 3,1653,297
(Increase) decrease in inventories 4150
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables 74(7)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 324353
Change in other receivables and payables (162)137
Change in working capital requirements 277534
Cash flows provided by operating activities 3,4423,831
Capital expenditure (847)(923)
Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 1518
Net cash outflows on purchases of subsidiaries and financial investments (162)(153)
Net cash inflows on disposal of subsidiaries and financial investments 177507
(Increase) decrease in long-term loans and other long-term financial assets (17)87
Cash flows provided by (used in) investment activities (834)(463)
Increase in share capital and additional paid-in capital 6976
Purchase of treasury shares (net of disposals) 
Net issuance of undated subordinated notes (750)
Interest expense and redemption premium on undated subordinated notes (18)(5)
Dividends paid to Danone shareholders (1,279)(1,348)
Buyout of non-controlling interests (118)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (62)(108)
Contribution from non-controlling interests to capital increases 1
Transactions with non-controlling interests (181)(108)
Bonds issued during the period 1,5971,397
Bonds redeemed during the period (1,852)(2,006)
Net cash flows from other current and non-current financial debt 577(808)
Net cash flows from short-term investments (220)(1,015)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (2,057)(3,817)
Effect of exchange rate and other changes (503)(2)
INCREASE IN CASH 49(452)
    
Cash as of January 1 1,0512,363
Cash as of December 31 2,3631,475
Net cash as of January 1 7211,099
Net cash as of December 31 1,099647
    
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION   
Income tax payments during the year (730)(766)


All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) changes, Recurring operating income and margin, Margin from operations, Recurring net income, Recurring income tax rate, Recurring EPS, Free cash flow and Net financial debt, correspond to alternative performance measures not defined by IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliation with financial statements, are listed on pages 6 to 9.

