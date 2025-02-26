Jyske Bank initiates share repurchase programme

The Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank) has decided to exercise the authority to repurchase shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2024. The share repurchase programme covers shares at a maximum value of DKK 2.25 billion.

The programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 31 January 2026 at the latest. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Conditions for the share repurchase programme

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of Jyske Bank.

Jyske Bank will enter into a contract with a financial adviser which will independently of and without influence from Jyske Bank handle all purchase decisions and execute the purchases within the framework published. Jyske Bank has appointed Goldman Sachs as financial adviser and lead manager for the programme.

The shares cannot be purchased at prices exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the price of the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.

The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Jyske Bank will publish the amount of shares repurchased as well as the weighted average price per day and per venue in weekly corporate announcements during the programme.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

