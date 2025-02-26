CardLab unveils next-generation smart card Access product featuring Fingerprints’ leading T-Shape fingerprint sensor

Herlev, Denmark and Gothenburg, Sweden – February 26, 2025 – CardLab Aps, a leading innovator in smart card technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest biometric smart card product, called “Access”, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art T-Shape fingerprint sensor, by Fingerprint Cards AB, a global leader in biometric technology.

Cyber-attacks are a daily threat for companies, government bodies, and individuals. They can take various forms, including data breaches, phishing attacks, and credential theft. These attacks can compromise the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, leading to significant financial losses and identity theft. CardLab’s “Access” product tackles these attacks by replacing passwords with a biometric access card, dramatically increasing security whilst simultaneously improving user experience.

Fingerprint's cutting-edge biometric T-Shape sensor ensures that users face minimal delays when accessing secure areas on their company sites, or logging onto digital systems. With its self-learning technology, the FPC1323 T-Shape sensor continuously adapts to the user's fingerprint, guaranteeing reliable performance every time. CardLab’s “Access” card delivers a step change in the convergence of physical and logical access tokens, and is set to revolutionize the way users interact with secure systems, offering unparalleled speed, security, and convenience.

Key Features of the New Smart Card Access Product:

Unmatched Speed: The 1323 fingerprint sensor offers lightning-fast authentication, making it ideal for high-traffic environments, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Protected Identity: Verification of user identity is performed offline and the fingerprint template is enrolled and stored only on the card.

Enhanced Security: Access incorporates advanced encryption and tokenization technology, ensuring that user data remains protected at all times. The solution is currently being prepared for FIDO. 1+ certification, to deliver smooth and secure digital transactions.

Multi-Communication Platform and Rechargeable Battery: Access supports both Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and is powered by a rechargeable battery. This combination enables compatibility with access readers across all major brands, for both physical and logical access.

Energy Harvesting: The Access card is equipped with advanced energy harvesting technology which supports recharging of the inbuilt battery, ensuring performance for years.





Adam Philpott, CEO at Fingerprint Cards AB remarks:

"Biometric cards for the access sector have long been hindered by fragmented infrastructure which often leads to a mixed user experience. It’s great to see CardLab tackle this problem through their latest product, Access, which represents a significant leap forward in what’s available on the market today. Underpinning this performance is our FPC1323 T-Shape which is quicker, more power efficient, and easier to integrate than previous generation sensors. This enables our partners to offer customers a solution that is not only highly secure but also incredibly fast and user-friendly."

Frank Sandeløv, CEO at CardLab Aps says:

"Security should be convenient, reliable, and effective. With the Access card, we’re addressing a key challenge in authentication—efficiently combining logical and physical access in a single device. By integrating Fingerprint Cards' FPC1323 sensor, we ensure fast and secure biometric verification while keeping the user experience intuitive and convenient."

The Access product is part of CardLab's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of secure biometric smart card solutions. With its advanced features and robust performance, this product is poised to set a new benchmark for combined biometric physical and logical access.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About CardLab

CardLab is a leading provider of advanced biometric smart card solutions and tokenized identity platforms, specializing in secure authentication for physical and logical access. With its headquarters and R&D in Denmark and manufacturing facilities in Thailand, CardLab develops high-performance, user-friendly smart card products that integrate cutting-edge biometric and encryption technologies, as well as highly secure backend authentication systems for identity token verification. Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving security needs of enterprises, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.cardlab.com or email: info@cardlab.com.

