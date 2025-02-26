Phoenix Group to Attend Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference In New York, USA

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Group PLC (ADX:PHX), a global leader in Bitcoin mining, blockchain, and next-generation digital and AI infrastructure, is excited to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder, Munaf Ali, will lead the company's delegation to the Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City, USA, on March 11-12, 2025.

As the first digital assets company from the MENA region to attend this prestigious event, Phoenix Group will join a distinguished group of global technology leaders. The conference brings together industry experts, investors, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in technology.

Topics covered will include the institutionalization of cryptocurrency, the intersection of Bitcoin mining and AI/data centers, and the future of digital assets. The company will leverage its position as one of the world's largest Bitcoin miners to share insights and expertise with attendees.

Munaf Ali, CEO and Co-Founder of Phoenix Group, commented, "We're thrilled to be attending the Cantor Global Technology Conference. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with leading investors and industry experts. It’s also an opportunity for us to meet with our ever-growing US investors and institutional client base.

Since our founding in 2017, Phoenix Group has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. We're proud of our achievements and excited about the future. By attending the Cantor Global Technology Conference, we aim to showcase our leadership in scalable infrastructure, proprietary technology, and sustainable digital innovation."

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group is a multi-billion-dollar global technology leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown into a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses in the blockchain, crypto, and technology sectors.

As one of the world's top 5 Bitcoin miners, Phoenix Group is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, the company is driving the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Phoenix Group operates multiple mining facilities in the US, Canada, Oman, Ethiopia, and the UAE, with a total mining capacity of 451 MW.

Phoenix Group is the first crypto and blockchain conglomerate in the region to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It also operates the largest mining farm in the MENA region.

