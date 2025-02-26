Twelve months 2024 interim report

AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its twelve months 2024 interim report, which is attached to this notice. Along with previous reports, it is also available on the Group’s website at: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets.

On the same day, the Group also publishes its 2024 audited results and organises an earnings call. Therefore:

– for further information relevant to investors, please refer to our 2024 audited results material event announcement, available here;

– to join the earnings call, please register here.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachment