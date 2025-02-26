















Company Announcement No 07/2025 Peberlyk 4

Sydbank A/S

26 February 2025

Dear Sirs

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 20 March 2025 at 3:00pm.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting including appendices have been attached to this announcement.

Yours sincerely



Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President



