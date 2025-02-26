Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement No 07/2025		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



26 February 2025 

Dear Sirs

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 20 March 2025 at 3:00pm.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting including appendices have been attached to this announcement.

Yours sincerely

        
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President        
        

Attachments


