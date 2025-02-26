Company Announcement No 07/2025
|26 February 2025
Dear Sirs
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 20 March 2025 at 3:00pm.
The notice and the agenda for the general meeting including appendices have been attached to this announcement.
Yours sincerely
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President
