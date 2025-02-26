Ignota Labs Raises USD $6.9M Seed Funding to Turn Around Failed Drugs





CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignota Labs , the AI-driven drug turnaround company, today announced the close of a USD 6.9 million (GBP 5.5 million) seed funding round, co-led by Montage Ventures and AIX Ventures with participation from Modi Ventures, Blue Wire Capital, and Gaingels. The funding will be used to expand the pipeline by acquiring additional distressed assets and for advancement into early-stage clinical trials of their first asset, a PDE9A inhibitor.

Drug safety failures are a leading cause of clinical trial failures, preventing over 56% of drugs from reaching patients and costing the pharmaceutical industry more than USD 400 billion annually. Ignota Labs addresses this issue by applying deep learning, cheminformatics, and bioinformatics to uncover and resolve the root causes of drug toxicity, unlocking new opportunities for assets that would otherwise be abandoned.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of this leading investor syndicate in our mission to rescue promising yet struggling drugs with our technology,” said Sam Windsor, CEO and Co-Founder, Ignota Labs. “Traditional safety assessments reveal when something is wrong, but our platform goes a step further by identifying the exact molecular and biological issues to provide actionable insights to re-engineer and revive therapies. With this funding, we can expand our efforts to salvage distressed assets and accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies to patients.”

“Ignota Labs is solving one of the most critical challenges in drug development, rescuing promising therapies that would otherwise be abandoned due to safety issues,” said Todd Kimmel, Founder and Managing Partner, Montage Ventures. “Their SAFEPATH platform represents a groundbreaking approach, combining cutting-edge AI with deep scientific expertise to address the root causes of drug toxicity. We believe Ignota Labs has the ability to enable more drugs to make it to the clinic and get to the patients who need them.”

“Ignota is redefining drug development and pioneering a new era of predictive and engineerable biology—where AI systematically de-risks therapeutic development by designing safer, more effective drugs with precision,” said Krish Ramadurai, Partner at AIX Ventures. “Their approach shifts biopharmaceutical R&D from trial-and-error to a rational, data-driven process, enabling molecules to be precisely refined at scale to accelerate clinical development. I’m incredibly excited about their potential to transform AI-driven drug discovery and unlock massive value from previously failed assets to improve patient outcomes.”

Ignota Labs employs a novel strategy to build a pipeline of high-value therapies. The company identifies promising drug candidates that have been abandoned due to safety concerns - typically 80-90% of the way to success - and uses SAFEPATH to determine the underlying issues and develop solutions. This model not only reduces development timelines by years and costs by millions, but also offers multi-billion-dollar potential for each recovered therapy.

In just two years, Ignota Labs has demonstrated the power of its approach. The company successfully in-licensed its first asset , a first-in-class metabolic health drug with the potential to improve the lives of over 1.2 billion post-menopausal women. Using SAFEPATH®, Ignota Labs resolved safety concerns that halted the drug’s progress, validating its findings through rodent models.

Ignota Labs is founded by a multidisciplinary team with expertise across machine learning, drug discovery, and drug development and commercialization. CEO & Co-Founder Sam Windsor previously worked on DeepMind’s AlphaFold team and has a decade of experience in life sciences. Chief Scientific Officer Jordan Lane has advanced five assets to clinical development, and Chief Data Science Officer Layla Hosseini-Gerami is an expert on AI and cheminformatics.

The company published a pre-print highlighting use of SAFEPATH to analyze hepatotoxicity mechanisms in erlotinib and gefitinib and have a peer-reviewed paper published in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Digital Discovery journal.

About Ignota Labs

Ignota Labs rescues promising but failing drugs, bringing new life to abandoned projects and new hope to patients. More than half of all clinical trials fail due to safety issues, resulting in a staggering USD 400 billion annual loss and delaying life-saving treatments for patients. Our proprietary platform, SAFEPATH, uses cutting-edge deep learning to address these challenges by uncovering the mechanisms behind drug toxicity. Unlike traditional safety assessments that identify what went wrong, our AI platform SAFEPATH combines cheminformatics, bioinformatics, and multimodal data analysis to explain why and how safety issues occur, delivering actionable insights to refine or repurpose drug candidates. Ignota Labs is building a robust pipeline to bring safer drugs to market faster, partnering to develop and co-develop assets that might otherwise fail, and accelerating the delivery of vital therapies to patients in need. For more information, visit ignotalabs.ai .

About Montage Ventures

Founded in 2013, Montage Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm. We back ambitious founders that leverage state-of-the-art technology to improve the lives of consumers across healthcare, fintech, and commerce categories. We work for founders, partnering with them to unlock the next level of success.

About AIX

AIX Ventures is an AI-focused, early-stage venture firm founded by Shaun Johnson and Richard Socher that partners visionary entrepreneurs with some of the world’s top AI practitioners. Founded in 2021, AIX Ventures invests across the AI landscape, focusing on the Future of Work, TechBio, Healthcare, and Dev Tools. The team has invested in companies such as Perplexity, HuggingFace, Codeium, Ambiance Healthcare, and Weights & Biases. The venture firm is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. https://www.aixventures.com

