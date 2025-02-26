Ice-and-snow economy unleashes economic momentum in China's Harbin

HARBIN, China, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025 Asian Winter Games concluded on February 14, the city of Harbin is now experiencing a remarkable upsurge in various aspects. The booming popularity, rising consumption and thriving industries are generating a strong momentum for the economy of the "Ice City."

The Information Office of Harbin Municipality introduced that when Harbin first hosted the Asian Winter Games in 1996, the city's GDP was just over 50 billion yuan, with the ice-and-snow economy contributing a meager 0.3 percent.

This rather negligible contribution back then was in stark contrast to the city's economic structure at the time. However, with the continuous development of the ice-and-snow industry, the situation changed dramatically.

According to recent data, Harbin's GDP is projected to surpass 600 billion yuan in 2024, with the ice-and-snow economy now accounting for nearly 30 percent.

The allure of hosting two Asian Winter Games has further fueled the resurgence of Harbin, creating new economic patterns.

A large number of Southeast Asian tourists are traveling to Harbin in pursuit of "snowy adventures." Daily visitor numbers at the Harbin Ice-Snow World have exceeded 100,000 for the first time. Merchandise related to the Asian Winter Games mascots, "Bingbing" and "Nini," is selling out fast, with popular badges and fridge magnets in high demand.

In 2024, Harbin has opened seven new international flight routes, including tourism charter flights from Kuala Lumpur. Over 8,784 new lodging businesses have been registered, representing a year-on-year increase of 208.4 percent.

During the Asian Winter Games, inbound travel orders surged by 157 percent compared to the same period last year, with per capita spending of over 10,000 yuan, reaching historic peaks in both visitor numbers and spending.

Such economic patterns have spurred the development of Harbin's ice-and-snow economy to become a new growth engine, establishing the full industry chain of winter sports, culture, equipment and tourism, and redefining the economy in cold regions.

The Harbin ice-and-snow equipment industry park has emerged, attracting brands such as Anta and Pathfinder, forming a closed-loop ecosystem of "manufacturing-R&D-application." Leading down jacket manufacturer Bosideng is investing a billion yuan in Harbin to establish smart production factories for its products.

Not only has the manufacturing aspect of the ice-and-snow economy achieved remarkable progress, but it has also triggered a series of positive changes in other areas.

One of the most notable is technological advancements. Local ice-and-snow equipment companies are now making their mark in the mid-to-high-end international market with cutting-edge products.

During the Asian Winter Games, products developed by Chinese companies, including titanium alloy speed skating blades, 3D-printed skis, and carbon fiber ski helmets, not only served the event but were also exported to over ten countries worldwide.

The growing ice-and-snow economy has also led to the emergence of new professions. In Qingshan Village, near the Yabuli Ski Resort, more than half of the 280 households have turned to "snow-related" careers, becoming ski instructors or opening their homes as guesthouses.

Harbin is now carefully planning a blueprint for the "post-Asian Winter Games" era.

The city is dedicated to promoting international exchanges and cooperation in the ice-and-snow economy, fully building a national-level demonstration zone for winter sports, a resort for ice and snow tourism, a training base for ice and snow talent, a manufacturing base for ice and snow equipment and becoming a hub for international winter sports events.

