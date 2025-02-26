[Latest] Global Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 546.08 Billion by 2034 at a 5.14% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastics, Paper and paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others), By Packaging Type (Rigid packaging, Flexible packaging, Semi-rigid packaging), By Product (Boxes and cartons, Cans, Cups and bowls, Films and wraps, Pouches, Trays, Others), By Application (Ready-to-eat meals, Instant noodles and pasta, Snacks and confectionery, Meat and seafood, Fruits and vegetables, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 415.44 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 428.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 546.08 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.14% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

The private beta of Elon Musk’s Starlink internet is expected to be released in the second half of 2022. The demand for ready-to-eat food was one of the few industries that greatly increased during the coronavirus epidemic. In recent months, ready-to-cook meal products have been selling out quickly due to the fact that most individuals are working from home and countries are under lockdown.

Gofers, an online grocery store in India, reported a 170 percent increase in sales of ready-to-eat items, a 31 percent increase in sales of ready-made meals and mixes, and a 41 percent increase in frozen food sales. These numbers indicate that consumers are increasingly moving away from home-cooked meals and toward ready-to-eat products.

In fact, this change in consumer behavior is anticipated to significantly expand the market that was examined in 2022 when compared to the market in 2022.

In most parts of the world, per capita income growth contributes to the rise in net sales of ready meals. On the other hand, the increasing worries about the safety of ready-to-eat meals can affect the market’s growth.

Additionally, the growth of the business is anticipated to be hindered by the increase in obesity and other lifestyle-related issues. In order to keep their market share, companies are focused on creating more nutritious and healthier products.

Ready-to-eat food is considered the most convenient option for regular meals because it can be eaten anytime, whether at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Regulatory authority actions drive the sector, such as the Singapore Health Promotion Board’s ongoing promotional efforts to boost awareness of frozen dinners and fish products.

The market’s growth is being hindered by the fact that improving health awareness, particularly among younger people, is the main difficulty it faces. This is because many items are filled with preservatives to extend their shelf life and restore the nutritious value of food that is ready to consume.

As a result, a significant percentage of the consumer base is moving toward the advantages of home-cooked foods unavailable in ready-to-eat products due to the increasing concern for health. In addition, as new developments are made, the product’s price increases, making it affordable only to a few individuals.

Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Recent Events

Walki launched new frozen packaging in June 2022 to make the paper stream of packaging completely recyclable. The new materials are anticipated to consume frozen foods to satisfy the industry’s requirements. Waki Evo Seal and Waki Opti Seal, two of Waki’s additional innovations, are recyclable paper packaging that is meant for frozen food items.

At Anuga Foodtech in Cologne, Germany, Mondi unveiled new packaging products for the food industry in April 2022. Monloop and Mono-Formable PP will provide high-barrier meals, showing how important packaging is at every stage of the supply chain.

Seal Packaging introduced new eco-friendly packaging in August 2022. Some new innovative items being introduced include the first UKCA-certified plastic-free paper cups, a biologically active alternative to standard paper bottles, and the Compostbowl.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 428.80 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 546.08 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 415.44 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.14% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Material, Packaging Type, Product, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Trends

The Ready-To-Eat Packaging market is expanding due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for food and beverages and the rapid rise of cities. In addition, the growing number of people in the workforce and the improvement of consumer lifestyles have led to increased consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food products worldwide.

Owing to hectic schedules, on-the-go convenience meal products are widely adopted that take less time and ingredients to cook. Furthermore, the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is being driven by the increasing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), the rise of café culture, and the expanding purchasing power of consumers.

Manufacturers are introducing new flavored options that are packed with functional ingredients to meet the nutritional needs of consumers. This is also contributing to the popularity of these products among consumers. The industry is expected to continue to grow due to other factors, such as the expansion of online retail networks and the vendors’ aggressive marketing strategies.

Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America held more than 35% of the market share in the ready-to-eat food packaging industry. The U.S. market is thriving because of the increasing need from consumers for meal solutions that are both convenient and of good quality.

This segment is being used more and more in a wide range of products, such as salads, sandwiches, and ready-to-eat meals, with a strong focus on food safety and a longer shelf life. The leading packaging businesses are pushing for innovation in this area by providing improved solutions that improve the freshness and safety of products.

Strict food safety requirements and a strong focus on sustainability drive the ready-to-eat food packaging business in Europe. European customers are increasingly choosing items that have longer shelf life and fewer preservatives, which is driving the demand for new packaging options.

The increasing popularity of convenience foods and online grocery shopping is leading to a surge in investments in sophisticated packaging technologies. The market in the United Kingdom is going through a major shift due to changing customer preferences and concerns about sustainability.

Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastics, Paper and paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others), By Packaging Type (Rigid packaging, Flexible packaging, Semi-rigid packaging), By Product (Boxes and cartons, Cans, Cups and bowls, Films and wraps, Pouches, Trays, Others), By Application (Ready-to-eat meals, Instant noodles and pasta, Snacks and confectionery, Meat and seafood, Fruits and vegetables, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market:

Amcor

Berry Global

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris

Ester Industries

GualaPack

Huhtamaki

Mondi

Novolex

Pactiv Evergreen

PPC Flex

ProAmpac

Sealed Air

Sonoco Products

Tetra Pak

Toppan

Transcontinental

WestRock

Wipak

Others

The Ready-To-Eat Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Plastics

Paper And Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Others

By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

By Product

Boxes And Cartons

Cans

Cups And Bowls

Films And Wraps

Pouches

Trays

Others

By Application

Ready-to-eat meals

Instant noodles and pasta

Snacks and confectionery

Meat and seafood

Fruits and vegetables

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

