Kama Capital Disrupts Affiliate World Dubai 2025: Shaping the Future of FinTech with High-Powered Partnerships



KINGSTOWN, St Vincent & Grenadines, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kama Capital is set to take center stage at Affiliate World Dubai 2025, the world’s premier affiliate marketing conference, from February 26-27, 2025. As a FinTech disruptor, Kama Capital is not here to follow the trends but to set them. Kama Capital aims to highlight the role of affiliates in FinTech growth and present its trading platform to a global audience of performance marketers.

Affiliate World Dubai is the exclusive gathering of the top 1% of affiliate marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs, and digital growth hackers. It will be held in Dubai for two intense days of networking, deal-making, and industry insights. With over 35 keynote speeches, Q&A sessions, and exclusive mixers, the event is the go-to platform for game-changing collaborations.

Why Affiliates Are the Powerhouses of FinTech Growth

In FinTech, affiliates are not just intermediaries—they are market-makers. They fuel adoption, drive high-value conversions, and build trust in a fast-moving, data-driven trading landscape. Kama Capital recognizes affiliates as its growth partners and provides them with the tools, rewards, and support they need to succeed.

“Affiliate marketing isn’t just about generating traffic—it’s about driving real impact. Kama Capital is built for traders who demand speed, transparency, and control, and our affiliates are the key players in bringing this revolution to more traders worldwide.” – Razan, Deputy CEO, Kama Capital

Unlike generic trading platforms, Kama Capital doesn’t just sell a service. It empowers traders to break free from outdated financial systems using AI-driven trading, high-frequency execution, and ultra-low latency performance. For affiliates, this means a high-converting product built on actual performance, not marketing fluff, empowering them to make a real impact in the industry.

The Kama Capital Edge: Why Affiliates Choose Kama Capital

Kama Capital offers affiliates a structured partnership program with a focus on transparency and performance, including:

High-Impact Trading Technology: AI-powered, lightning-fast execution, built for serious traders.

Industry-Leading Payouts: Competitive CPA and revenue share models that maximise affiliate earnings.

A Product That Converts: Kama Capital's advanced trading platform drives engagement, and retention

Full Transparency and Real-Time Insights: Affiliates get real-time data, marketing support, and total clarity on earnings, ensuring they can trust the platform and feel confident in their partnership with Kama Capital.

“The FinTech affiliate space is crowded with hype. Kama Capital cuts through the noise with a product that delivers. Affiliates don’t have to push a ‘hard sell’—they need to connect traders with a working platform.” – Elena, Chief Marketing Officer, Kama Capital.

Those Who Are Interested Can Visit Booth E31 – Explore Partnership Opportunities.

At Affiliate World Dubai 2025, Kama Capital aims to expand its affiliate network within the FinTech sector. The company welcomes collaborations with affiliate marketers, performance-driven media buyers, and financial influencers interested in exploring partnership opportunities.

“Affiliate partnerships are the backbone of Kama Capital’s expansion. We don’t just give our affiliates a product—we give them a winning edge in a competitive industry. If you’re serious about earning big in FinTech, you’ll want to stop by Booth E31.” – Omar Gazy, Affiliate Manager, Kama Capital.

Kama Capital Invites Affiliates and Partners to Shape the Future of FinTech

Kama Capital is more than a broker—it is a disruptive force in the financial sector, challenging traditional finance and providing traders and affiliates with the tools to navigate the markets with greater control.

Kama Capital will be available at Booth E31 at Affiliate World Dubai 2025.

Partnership inquiries can be made through www.kama-capital.com or in person at Affiliate World Dubai 2025.

About Kama Capital

Kama Capital was founded in 2021 to lead a new breed of traders empowered by cutting-edge AI and technology, aiming to redefine the future of trading. Headquartered in Dubai, the company utilizes advanced machine learning, algorithmic trading, Expert Advisors, data analytics, and next-generation trading tools to equip traders with the technology, intelligence, and control necessary to transform their trading practices. Kama Capital has garnered industry recognition for its innovative approach, earning accolades such as “Fintech of the Year” from Entrepreneur Magazine, and forming strategic partnerships with Tech Crunch, Finance Magnates, Acuity, and FutureTech Con, further solidifying its position as a leader in the financial trading sector.

For more information about Kama Capital, users can visit https://kama-capital.com

