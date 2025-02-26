Merchlist Unveils Custom Gifting Platform for Individuals and Corporates, Transforming the UAE’s Gifting Landscape

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merchlist, the UAE’s premier provider of custom branded merchandise, corporate gifting, and uniforms, is transforming how businesses elevate their brand presence and build stronger relationships. With a proven track record of serving over 2,500 organizations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Merchlist is a trusted partner for custom branded gifts, giveaways and uniforms.

Offering over 1,000 customizable products, Merchlist combines innovation, sustainability, and convenience to help businesses create high-quality, customized promotional products, swag and merchandise with ease.

“Our mission is to simplify corporate gifting and branding while helping companies create meaningful and lasting impressions,” said Divesh Lachhwani, Co-Founder of Merchlist.

Empowering Businesses with Custom Branded Products

Merchlist offers a versatile range of customized products tailored to business needs. From eco-friendly gifts and promotional giveaways to professional uniforms, Merchlist’s portfolio ensures companies can find the ideal items for their brand.

Top categories include:

Branded Promotional Giveaways : Custom branded pens, notebooks, and tote bags to enhance visibility at trade shows and events.

: Custom branded pens, notebooks, and tote bags to enhance visibility at trade shows and events. Personalized Corporate Gifting : Gift sets, custom boxes, and tech gadgets for clients.

: Gift sets, custom boxes, and tech gadgets for clients. Employee Recognition : Branded apparel and accessories for celebrating milestones and fostering loyalty.

: Branded apparel and accessories for celebrating milestones and fostering loyalty. Custom Branded Uniforms: Professional workwear, including T-shirts, caps, and jackets that help employees showcase their identity.

“Our products empower businesses to elevate branding with custom solutions for any need,” said Anisha Lachhwani, Co-Founder of Merchlist.

Seamless Customization with Technology

Merchlist’s intuitive platform simplifies customization. Businesses and individuals can upload logos, create personalized products, and preview them in real-time to reflect their brand or design.

“Our platform makes personalization quick and accessible, giving businesses control,” said Divesh

Whether small print-on-demand batches or large-scale orders, Merchlist’s platform ensures quick turnaround and precise results.

Driving Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Products

As sustainability becomes a priority, Merchlist offers custom branded eco-friendly products to support eco-conscious branding.

Sustainable products include:

Reusable Drinkware : Personalized bottles and tumblers to cut single-use plastics.

: Personalized bottles and tumblers to cut single-use plastics. Sustainable Accessories : Custom branded bamboo pens, notebooks, and tech items made from renewable materials.

: Custom branded bamboo pens, notebooks, and tech items made from renewable materials. Recycled Corporate Gift Sets: Minimal packaging options for reduced waste.



“Sustainability is a core value, and we are committed to helping businesses make a positive impact,” said Taruna Lachhwani.

Trusted by Over 2,500 Organizations

Merchlist’s focus on quality and innovation has made it the top choice for industries in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. By offering solutions for client needs, Merchlist serves industries such as retail, finance, healthcare, and education.

Industries served include:

Finance and Banking : Executive gifts and promotional items for client engagement.

: Executive gifts and promotional items for client engagement. Retail and E-commerce : Custom branded uniforms and giveaways for customer loyalty.

: Custom branded uniforms and giveaways for customer loyalty. Healthcare and Education: Branded merchandise and uniforms for employees and students.



“We’re proud to serve a diverse range of industries with personalized solutions,” said Lalit Longani.

Why Merchlist Stands Out

Merchlist combines creativity, technology, and sustainability to deliver exceptional personalized gifting and merchandise solutions.

Key differentiators include:



Extensive Range : Over 1,000 customizable items for any occasion.

: Over 1,000 customizable items for any occasion. Seamless Customization : A user-friendly platform for effortless personalization.

: A user-friendly platform for effortless personalization. Sustainability Commitment : Eco-friendly products that support environmental goals.

: Eco-friendly products that support environmental goals. Fast Turnaround: Reliable production and 2 delivery. Fastest in the Middle East!

As businesses seek innovative ways to enhance brand loyalty, Merchlist remains a leader in corporate gifting and customized merchandise. By combining technology, sustainability, and quality, Merchlist is redefining gifting in the UAE.

“This platform is a step forward in creating personalized, meaningful, and sustainable gifting solutions,” said Divesh

For more information, visit themerchlist.com or contact team@themerchlist.com.

