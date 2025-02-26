Mexico Loyalty Programs Market Databook 2025: A $2.63 Billion Market by 2029, with Compound Annual Growth of 14% During 2025-2029

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Mexico is expected to grow by 16.8% on annual basis to reach US$1.55 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in Mexico has recorded a CAGR of 18.9% during 2020-2024. Mexico's loyalty market will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.1% during 2025-2029. The loyalty market in Mexico is expected to increase from US$1.33 billion in 2024 to reach US$2.63 billion by 2029.





The loyalty program landscape in Mexico is rapidly evolving, driven by innovations such as coalition loyalty programs, mobile-first solutions, and the integration of financial services. Coalition programs, such as Aeromexico Rewards, are gaining traction by enabling customers to earn and redeem points across multiple brands, enhancing their value proposition and encouraging loyalty. Similarly, the rise of mobile-centric loyalty programs, exemplified by Club Premier's app, reflects the growing importance of smartphone-driven engagement in delivering convenience and immediacy. These developments signify a broader trend toward collaborative and customer-focused loyalty initiatives designed to drive higher participation and retention.



Data-driven personalization and cashback programs are further transforming the loyalty space. Companies like LATAM Airlines leverage advanced analytics to deliver tailored rewards, fostering deeper customer connections and enhancing satisfaction. Meanwhile, the increasing popularity of cashback programs, supported by fintech innovations, provides immediate financial incentives that resonate with Mexico's price-sensitive consumers. As businesses refine their loyalty strategies by embracing data analytics and expanding cashback offerings, the sector is poised for sustained growth, offering customers greater value and solidifying brand relationships in an increasingly competitive market.



Expansion of Coalition Loyalty Programs

Mexican companies are increasingly forming coalition loyalty programs, allowing customers to earn and redeem points across multiple brands. For instance, Aeromexico Rewards, formerly known as Club Premier, enables members to accumulate points through Aeromexico flights and various retail partners.

The desire to enhance customer value propositions and increase engagement has led businesses to collaborate, offering more versatile and attractive loyalty options. Such partnerships expand the range of consumer benefits, encouraging brand loyalty.

This trend is expected to strengthen, with more businesses recognizing the mutual benefits of coalition programs. As these alliances grow, customers will enjoy broader rewards, fostering deeper brand loyalty.

Adoption of Mobile-First Loyalty Solutions

Companies in Mexico are increasingly developing mobile-centric loyalty programs to meet the growing demand for digital engagement. An example is Club Premier's redesigned mobile application, which allows members to easily accumulate and manage points through their smartphones.

This trend is driven by the widespread use of smartphones and the increasing comfort of digital transactions among Mexican consumers. Mobile platforms offer convenience and immediacy, enhancing the customer experience.

The focus on mobile-first loyalty solutions is expected to intensify, with businesses investing in app development and digital platforms to engage customers effectively. This approach will likely lead to higher participation rates and customer retention.

Integration of Financial Services with Loyalty Programs

There is a growing integration of financial services within loyalty programs in Mexico. FEMSA's Spin Premia program exemplifies this by combining a loyalty scheme with financial services, allowing users to earn rewards while managing their finances.

This trend is driven by the need to provide added value to customers and differentiate offerings in a competitive market. Integrating financial services with loyalty programs enhances customer engagement and provides practical benefits.

This trend is anticipated to grow, with more companies exploring synergies between financial services and loyalty programs to offer comprehensive value propositions to customers.

Emphasis on Data-Driven Personalization

Mexican businesses increasingly leverage data analytics to tailor loyalty programs to individual customer preferences. For instance, LATAM Airlines' 'LATAM Pass' loyalty program utilizes data analytics to understand customer behaviors, enabling the customization of rewards and offers.

The availability of advanced analytics tools and the recognition of personalized experiences to enhance customer satisfaction drive this trend. Companies aim to foster deeper customer connections by offering relevant and timely rewards.

The reliance on data-driven personalization is expected to deepen, with businesses investing in analytics capabilities to refine their loyalty offerings and strengthen customer relationships. This approach is anticipated to increase customer retention and brand loyalty.

Growth of Cashback Programs

Cashback programs are gaining popularity in Mexico, providing consumers immediate financial incentives for their purchases. For example, fintech companies are offering cashback rewards to promote the use of their digital payment solutions, thereby enhancing customer engagement.

Economic factors, such as inflation and price sensitivity, make cashback offers appealing to consumers seeking value for money. Additionally, the rise of digital payments and fintech solutions facilitates implementing cashback programs.

The adoption of cashback programs is projected to increase, with spending expected to grow significantly. This growth will likely enhance customer loyalty and drive higher sales for participating businesses.

Competitive Landscape: Mexico's Loyalty Program Market



Mexico's loyalty program market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, driven by retail, banking, and digital payment ecosystems. Leading players such as PAYBACK (Grupo Soriana), Club Premier (Aeromexico), and BBVA Points dominate the space, leveraging multi-brand partnerships and digital integrations to enhance consumer engagement. As Mexican consumers become more digitally engaged and value-driven, companies increasingly adopt AI-driven personalization, mobile-first experiences, and blockchain security to strengthen loyalty offerings.



Technological advancements, regulatory changes, and consumer demand for flexible, transparent rewards will shape the future of Mexico's loyalty market. Programs that provide real-time incentives, seamless omnichannel experiences, and sustainability-focused rewards will gain a competitive edge. While large retailers, airlines, and banks dominate the landscape, new entrants must differentiate through fintech innovations, personalized engagement, and compliance with evolving data privacy laws to carve out market share.



Current State of Mexico's Loyalty Program Market

Major retailers, financial institutions, and airline programs lead Mexico's loyalty market, with PAYBACK, Club Premier, and BBVA Points among the most widely used programs.

Retail-focused loyalty programs are highly popular, with Grupo Soriana's PAYBACK program offering multi-brand point accumulation and redemption across supermarkets, gas stations, and online retailers.

Airline loyalty remains strong. Club Premier (Aeromexico) is Mexico's largest frequent flyer program, allowing members to redeem points for flights, hotels, and partner rewards.

Banks integrate loyalty rewards into credit card programs, with BBVA, Banorte, and Citibanamex offering cashback, travel perks, and retail discounts.

E-commerce and fintech-driven loyalty models are gaining traction, with platforms like Mercado Libre and Rappi integrating loyalty rewards into their ecosystems to retain digital-savvy consumers.

Competition Intensity in Mexico's Loyalty Market

Major retailers and financial institutions dominate the loyalty space, making it challenging for smaller or independent programs to scale. Grupo Soriana, Walmart Mexico, and Aeromexico leverage strong customer loyalty and extensive partner networks.

AI-powered personalization is a key differentiator, with BBVA and Mercado Libre using big data analytics to tailor rewards based on user behavior.

Mexican consumers favor immediate and flexible rewards, leading loyalty programs emphasizing cashback, instant discounts, and digital redemption options. Banorte's Rewards+ program, for instance, offers real-time cashback on select purchases.

Coalition programs are expanding, with multi-brand networks such as PAYBACK allowing customers to earn and redeem points across various industries, including retail, fuel, and entertainment.

Types of Players

PAYBACK (Grupo Soriana), Walmart Rewards, and Chedraui Mi Club offer multi-brand and store-exclusive rewards.

BBVA Points, Banorte Rewards, and Citibanamex ThankYou Points integrate credit card rewards with travel, cashback, and lifestyle benefits.

Club Premier (Aeromexico) and Volaris v.club provide exclusive perks for frequent travelers.

Mercado Libre's Mercado Puntos and Rappi Prime offer digital-native rewards, enhancing online engagement and retention.

OXXO Premia and BPme Rewards reward customers for fuel purchases and retail spending.

Market Structure

Retailers and financial institutions lead the market, leveraging long-term customer relationships and large-scale reward ecosystems.

Coalition models such as PAYBACK and Club Premier expand customer touchpoints, making them attractive but challenging for new standalone programs to compete against.

New entrants must offer differentiated value propositions, as existing programs provide seamless omnichannel experiences and comprehensive reward structures.

The rise of fintech and mobile-driven loyalty programs disrupt traditional models, with platforms like Rappi and Mercado Libre integrating AI-powered loyalty strategies.

Regulatory and economic challenges require companies to ensure compliance with consumer protection and financial transparency laws, increasing operational complexity.

Future Competitive Landscape

AI-driven hyper-personalization will become essential, with brands leveraging real-time data insights to offer behavior-based rewards. BBVA and Citibanamex are expected to expand their AI-driven loyalty offerings.

Coalition loyalty ecosystems will grow, allowing businesses to create multi-brand redemption networks that appeal to consumers seeking flexible reward options.

Sustainability-driven loyalty incentives will gain traction as Mexican consumers increasingly favor programs that reward eco-friendly purchases and ethical spending habits.

Regulatory oversight will increase, requiring brands to enhance data privacy, transparency, and consumer trust in loyalty program structures.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Mexico. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Mexico Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Mexico

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour



