Tabletop Games Market Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: Rising Popularity of European-Style Tabletop Games, Strategy Games as Market Leaders - A $34.1 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tabletop Games Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tabletop Games Market was valued at USD 19.50 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 34.10 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.76%.

The global tabletop games market continues to expand globally, driven by the increasing consumer interest in immersive, strategic, and social gameplay experiences. In 2024, North America continued to lead the global tabletop games market, driven by its established gaming culture, high disposable income, and strong retail network. The region holds a significant tabletop games market share, thanks to its ability to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences. This dominance is supported by key drivers such as a growing interest in family-friendly games, strategy-based gameplay, and hybrid formats that combine physical and digital elements. Popular conventions such as Gen Con, which attract thousands of gamers annually, also play a crucial role in promoting game discovery and driving sales.



APAC is emerging as a fast-growing tabletop games market, fueled by the increasing demand in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. This expansion is driven by a combination of cultural innovation, technological integration, and evolving consumer preferences. With a younger demographic eagerness to explore new gaming formats and the growing popularity of game cafes and e-commerce platforms, the region is transforming into a dynamic hub for tabletop gaming. Furthermore, Europe continues to play a central role in the global tabletop games market, with the UK, Germany, and France leading the charge. Known for its innovative and well-crafted Eurogames (strategy-focused board games), the region remains a preferred market for players who value thoughtful gameplay, high-quality design, and deep strategic elements. Europe's success is driven by a strong focus on strategic gameplay, localized editions, and a robust culture of community-driven events such as game fairs and conventions.



The tabletop games market in Latin America is growing steadily, with Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico leading the charge in 2024. This growth is a result of better accessibility through e-commerce, adaptations of games that resonate with local culture, and a focus on family and educational use. While the market is smaller compared to North America or Europe, its untapped potential and young, dynamic audience make it a promising area for growth. Furthermore, the tabletop games market in the Middle East & Africa is steadily gaining momentum, supported by urbanization, a revival of interest in traditional games, and the growing presence of international brands.

One of the standout trends in the Middle East & Africa is the modern adaptation of traditional games. For example, ancient games such as Senet, a classic from Egyptian culture, are being reintroduced with modern visuals and updated mechanics. These new versions not only resonate with local players who value their cultural heritage but also attract international audiences curious about the region's history.

Key Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift Toward Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Practices

Strategic Product Innovations Key Examples of Hybrid Innovations

Focus on Leisure Activities Nostalgia: Restoration of Childhood Memories Social Interaction: Strengthening Bonds Diversion: a Catalyst for Tabletop Games Market Growth Mental Stimulation & Its Role in Market Expansion Convenience & Accessibility Driving Adoption

Digitization of Tabletop Games Digitization of Tabletop Games Accessibility & Convenience Hybrid Games & Technology Integration Benefits of Digitization Emerging Digital Platforms



INSIGHTS BY GAME TYPE



The global tabletop games market is an ever-evolving industry that has continued to grow in popularity due to the increasing interest in social and recreational activities. The board games hold the most significant share of the global market in 2024. The board games segment dominance can be attributed to their long history, widespread appeal, and versatility. Board games are accessible to a broad audience because they have simple rules that are easy to learn, and they can be played in diverse settings, from family gatherings to social game nights. Additionally, board games cover a wide range of themes and genres, including strategy, party, and cooperative games, catering to different interests and preferences. Their convenience - requiring little setup and providing engaging, structured gameplay - further contributes to their popularity, making them the top choice for many gamers. In comparison, other categories such as dexterity, tile-based, and paper & pencil games often appeal to more specific player preferences or require specialized skills, which limits their overall market reach. This versatility and widespread appeal make board games the leading segment in the tabletop games market.



INSIGHTS BY BOARD GAMES



The board games category of the global tabletop games market can be sub-categorized as tabletop board games, collectible card games, card & dice games, miniature games, and RPG board games. Among these segments, tabletop board games are the dominant category. This dominance can be attributed to their broad appeal and accessibility to a wide range of players. Tabletop board games are easy to understand, require minimal setup, and can be played in various environments, making them highly convenient. Their structured gameplay, combined with a wide variety of themes and genres, such as strategy, cooperative, and party games, makes them suitable for both casual players and serious enthusiasts. In contrast, other segments such as collectible card games, miniature games, and RPG board games often cater to more niche audiences or require a higher level of skill and commitment, limiting their overall reach. This versatility and accessibility make tabletop board games a leading segment in the tabletop games market.



INSIGHTS BY RPG BOARD GAMES



The RPG board games categories of the global tabletop games market can be categorized as traditional, narrative-driven, hybrid, digital, and other RPG board games. Among these segments, traditional RPG board games are the dominant ones. This is primarily due to their long-established presence and strong cultural roots within the tabletop gaming community. Traditional RPGs, such as Dungeons & Dragons, are popular for their immersive storytelling, deep character development, and social interaction. These games have built a dedicated fan base over the years and continue to attract new players due to their rich gameplay and versatility. While newer categories such as digital RPGs and hybrid RPGs are growing, traditional RPG board games maintain dominance because of their established format, extensive content libraries, and strong support networks, including gaming groups, conventions, and online communities. This established presence makes them the dominant segment in the RPG board game category.



INSIGHTS BY THEME



The educational tabletop games theme segment holds the most prominent share of the global tabletop games market. This dominance is driven by their broad appeal across various age groups, particularly in schools, educational institutions, and family settings. Educational games provide a fun and interactive way to learn, making them highly popular among parents and educators. They are designed to improve cognitive skills, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking in a way that is engaging and entertaining. Furthermore, with the growing emphasis on hands-on learning and experiential education, these games are increasingly used as effective teaching tools. Countries investing heavily in education reform and interactive teaching methods drive the demand. For instance, North America, Western Europe, and parts of Asia (e.g., Japan, South Korea, and India) are integrating these games into classrooms and homes. Unlike other segments such as strategy & war or fantasy tabletop games, which often cater to more specific interests, educational tabletop games have a universal appeal, making them the leader them the global tabletop games market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global tabletop games market is experiencing intense competition, driven by an influx of independent vendors and evolving consumer preferences. While traditional giants such as Hasbro and Mattel continue to dominate a significant portion of the global tabletop games market, the industry has become increasingly fragmented due to the emergence of smaller vendors. These independent players are leveraging creative designs, low production costs, and family-oriented game concepts to carve out their niches.



Recent Developments in the Global Tabletop Games Market

Asmodee's Strategic Move (2021): Acquiring Plan B Games bolstered its portfolio with hit titles like Azul, expanding its dominance in North America.

Embracer Group's Power Play (2022): By acquiring Asmodee, Embracer solidified its foothold in the global tabletop market, securing one of the industry's biggest publishers.

Flat River Group's Expansion (2021): The acquisition of Greater Than Games enhanced Flat River's distribution network while adding acclaimed titles like Spirit Island to its catalog.

Key Company Profiles

Embracer Group

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Goliath Games

Other Prominent Vendors

Asmadi Games

Bezier Games

BoardGameDesign.com

Buffalo Games

Clementoni

CMON

Disney

Funko

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Grey Fox Games

IELLO Games

Indie Boards and Cards

INI

Epoch Everlasting Play

Imago Group

Kamings Trade Co

Learning Resources

Lifestyle Boardgames

Looney Labs

Ludo Fact

Melissa & Doug

MindWare

North Star Games

Orchard Toys

Panda Game Manufacturing

Pegasus Spiele

Piatnik

Reaper Miniatures

Rio Grande Games

Schmidt Spiele

Spin Master

Spontaneous Games

Surprised Stare Games

SunsOut

Talicor

TREND enterprises, Inc.

Ultra PRO International

University Games

USAopoly

Winning Moves Games

WizKids

Zobmondo

Stronghold Games

Yellow Games

Blue Orange Games

Fireside Games

SmartPlay Games

Elzra Games

Ludonaute

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global tabletop games market?

What is the growth rate of the global tabletop games market?

What are the significant trends in the tabletop games market?

Which region dominates the global tabletop games market share?

Who are the key players in the global tabletop games market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 546 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Scope & Coverage

Segments Covered & Definition Market Segmentation by Game Type Market Segmentation by Board Games Sub-Type Market Segmentation by RPG Board Games Market Segmentation by Theme Market Segmentation by User Group Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Offline Distribution Channel Regional & Countries Covered



Premium Insights

Opportunity Pockets

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Segment Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Geographical Analysis

Market Scope

New Editions and Intellectual Properties (IP) Adaptations in RPG Board Games

Integration of Digital Tools in RPG Board Games

Surging Solo Role-Playing Experiences

Emphasis on Narrative-Driven and Thematic Games

Tabletop Games Market Outlook

Overview of Comparison Analysis: Tabletop Games vs Board Games

Key Findings

Key Developments

Value Chain Analysis Material Sourcing & Sustainability Game Design & Development Manufacturing & Production Distribution & Sales Channels Marketing, Engagement & Feedback



Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift Toward Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Practices

Strategic Product Innovations Key Examples of Hybrid Innovations

Focus on Leisure Activities Nostalgia: Restoration of Childhood Memories Social Interaction: Strengthening Bonds Diversion: a Catalyst for Tabletop Games Market Growth Mental Stimulation & Its Role in Market Expansion Convenience & Accessibility Driving Adoption

Digitization of Tabletop Games Digitization of Tabletop Games Accessibility & Convenience Hybrid Games & Technology Integration Benefits of Digitization Emerging Digital Platforms



Market Growth Enablers

Rise in Demand for Analog Experience Nostalgia & Tradition: Connecting Generations Nostalgic Revival Social Interaction & Family Bonding Building Relationships Through Gameplay Multi-Generational Appeal

Incorporation of Learning Quotient Increase in Number of Tabletop Game Cafes Popular Examples of Tabletop Game Cafes



Market Restraints

Competition from Alternative Gaming Options

High Production Cost & Complexity of Learning

Disruptions in the Supply Chain Material Shortages & Production Delays Increased Shipping Costs & Freight Delays Stock Shortages at Retail Locations Higher Retail Prices & Customer Deterrence



Market Landscape

Market Overview Rising Popularity of European-Style Tabletop Games Strategy Games as Market Leaders Emergence of New Markets

Market Size & Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bre0vu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment