Global Energy and Utilities Security Trends: Voice of Customer Survey of 2,448 Cybersecurity Decision-Makers

The publisher conducted a Voice of Customer survey of 2,448 cybersecurity decision-makers and influencers in organizations with at least 250 employees in 2023 to understand their cybersecurity operations, organizational management, technology investment, threat awareness, and other factors influencing decisions for new cybersecurity investments. The respondents were from seven countries (Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) chosen as a representation of global trends.
Specifically for the energy and utilities sector, the focus of this analysis, 146 respondents - primarily director-level or above and part of information technology or cybersecurity teams - provided insights and opinions on topics including cybersecurity budgets, program priorities, common tools and technologies, and persistent challenges.
RESEARCH SCOPE:
Explore energy and utilities organizations' cybersecurity posture and operations, showcasing the current state of cybersecurity hygiene in infrastructure, policies, and processes.
Depict the size and structure of cybersecurity budgets, projecting financial insights and the distribution of the budget across technologies such as network security, endpoint security, threat intelligence, and additional security systems.
Describe cybersecurity solutions used, giving an overview of the tools and technologies employed for safeguarding the digital assets of an organization and touching upon specific solutions and their functions.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Objectives
- Methodology and Respondent Profile
Cybersecurity Teams in Energy and Utilities Organizations
- Key Findings
- Overall Influence on Cybersecurity Purchases and Upgrades
- Survey Respondent Demographics
- Cybersecurity Operations
- Cybersecurity Resourcing
Cybersecurity Solutions Budget
- Key Findings
- Cybersecurity Budget
- Cybersecurity Budget Year-over-Year Changes
- Cybersecurity Budget Allocation in 2023
- Average Cybersecurity Budget by Country
- Russo-Ukrainian War's Influence on Cybersecurity Budgets
Growth Drivers and Challenges
- Key Findings
- Cybersecurity Strategy Drivers
- Cybersecurity Strategy Challenges
- Risk Awareness in Preparing for Potential Cyber Attacks
- Successful Cyberattacks in the Past 12 Months
- Current Cybersecurity Concerns
- Previous Successful Cybersecurity Attacks
- Impact of Previous Successful Cybersecurity Attacks
- Organizational Risk Awareness
Tools and Technologies
- Key Findings
- Cybersecurity Program Priorities
- Main Objectives of Cybersecurity Solutions
- Application Security Solutions
- Cloud Security Solutions
- Data Security Solutions
- Endpoint Security Solutions
- Identity Security Solutions
- Network Security Solutions
- Security Operations Solutions
- Security Services
Strategic Insights
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
