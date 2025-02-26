Global Energy and Utilities Security Trends: Voice of Customer Survey of 2,448 Cybersecurity Decision-Makers

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer: Global Energy and Utilities Security Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher conducted a Voice of Customer survey of 2,448 cybersecurity decision-makers and influencers in organizations with at least 250 employees in 2023 to understand their cybersecurity operations, organizational management, technology investment, threat awareness, and other factors influencing decisions for new cybersecurity investments. The respondents were from seven countries (Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) chosen as a representation of global trends.



Specifically for the energy and utilities sector, the focus of this analysis, 146 respondents - primarily director-level or above and part of information technology or cybersecurity teams - provided insights and opinions on topics including cybersecurity budgets, program priorities, common tools and technologies, and persistent challenges.



RESEARCH SCOPE:



Explore energy and utilities organizations' cybersecurity posture and operations, showcasing the current state of cybersecurity hygiene in infrastructure, policies, and processes.



Depict the size and structure of cybersecurity budgets, projecting financial insights and the distribution of the budget across technologies such as network security, endpoint security, threat intelligence, and additional security systems.



Describe cybersecurity solutions used, giving an overview of the tools and technologies employed for safeguarding the digital assets of an organization and touching upon specific solutions and their functions.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology

Objectives

Methodology and Respondent Profile

Cybersecurity Teams in Energy and Utilities Organizations

Key Findings

Overall Influence on Cybersecurity Purchases and Upgrades

Survey Respondent Demographics

Cybersecurity Operations

Cybersecurity Resourcing

Cybersecurity Solutions Budget

Key Findings

Cybersecurity Budget

Cybersecurity Budget Year-over-Year Changes

Cybersecurity Budget Allocation in 2023

Average Cybersecurity Budget by Country

Russo-Ukrainian War's Influence on Cybersecurity Budgets

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Findings

Cybersecurity Strategy Drivers

Cybersecurity Strategy Challenges

Risk Awareness in Preparing for Potential Cyber Attacks

Successful Cyberattacks in the Past 12 Months

Current Cybersecurity Concerns

Previous Successful Cybersecurity Attacks

Impact of Previous Successful Cybersecurity Attacks

Organizational Risk Awareness

Tools and Technologies

Key Findings

Cybersecurity Program Priorities

Main Objectives of Cybersecurity Solutions

Application Security Solutions

Cloud Security Solutions

Data Security Solutions

Endpoint Security Solutions

Identity Security Solutions

Network Security Solutions

Security Operations Solutions

Security Services

Strategic Insights

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

