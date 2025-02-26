Predictions for CX Transformation Market 2025-2026: Improving Employee Engagement, Brand Equity and Customer Loyalty, and Automating Business Processes Remain Top Priorities

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictions for CX Transformation, 2025 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2024 Contact Center Customer Perspectives survey, published in March 2024, unveiled that improving employee engagement, brand equity and customer loyalty, and automating business processes remain top priorities in 2024-2026.



Improving the customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) are top of mind again in 2025. This is not surprising as the research shows a direct correlation between a heightened EX directly impacting CX in ways from increased brand loyalty to revenue production. The difference moving into 2025 and forward is the leveraging of technologies such as AI and generative AI (GenAI) in a more precise and prescriptive way that prove business cases rather than 'throwing AI technology against the wall to see what sticks'.



Adoption of advanced, AI-powered workforce engagement management (WEM) tools are on the rise. 69% of enterprises consider integrating employee engagement tools as a top business priority in 2025. Top goals in adopting WEM technology are attracting and retaining talent, upskilling agents, improving CX and EX, and increasing brand awareness and loyalty.



These are just a few of the trends that are having an impact in CX transformation in 2025 and beyond. In this perspective the publisher discusses the top 10 predictions for the 2025-2026 timeframe.



Prediction 1: Improving Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) is Still in Flux - Hyperpersonalization is Key

Prediction 2: Employee Engagement Aims to Boost Customer Loyalty

Prediction 3: Increase in Leveraging AI to Enhance the Entire Employee Journey

Prediction 4: Coming Back to Earth from the AI Spaceship - Proving AI and GenAI Customer Value

Prediction 5: Bot Evolution - From Virtual Agents to Enterprise-wide Copilots

Prediction 6: Creating Value from and for Vertical Markets

Prediction 7: Hybrid Work/Collaboration Continues to Shine

Prediction 8: Hybrid Cloud and On-Premises Contact Centers are Here to Stay

Prediction 9: Security & Governance is a Chief Concern

Prediction 10: Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) Remains an Enterprise Focus

