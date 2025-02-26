Chemicals and Materials Virtual Simulation and Modeling Technologies R&D Analysis Report 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities in DT, Quantum-inspired Algorithms, AI-powered Sustainability, and Robotics

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Virtual Simulation and Modeling Technologies for Chemicals and Materials R&D, 2024 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the transformative potential of these technologies, focusing particularly on innovations that enable sustainability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the critical challenges faced in chemicals and materials R&D that can be mitigated through virtual simulation and modeling technologies. It explores the latest advancements in simulation and modeling, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Virtual simulation and modeling technologies are transforming chemicals and materials research and development (R&D) by enabling precise design, testing, and optimization of materials and processes. These technologies facilitate the modeling of complex chemical reactions, allow for accurate predictions of material properties, and make production processes more efficient while curtailing the need for costly and time-consuming physical experiments.
Additionally, it examines the application of these technologies across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and construction. The report provides an overview of the broader ecosystem, highlighting the key players, academic contributions, patent landscapes, and investment activities driving development and adoption. It identifies the factors boosting and restraining the industry and the potential growth opportunities arising from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Quantum-inspired Algorithms for MD Simulations
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI-powered Sustainability Assessment Tools for Materials R&D
- Growth Opportunity 3: Robotics-enhanced Automation for Predictive Materials Discovery
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Twins for Process Optimization in Chemicals and Materials Manufacturing
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Dotmatics Deploys 'Data to Value' Initiative with BASF Agricultural Solutions
- Case Study 2: Kebotix Accelerates Lubricant Development with AI-driven Structure-Function Relationship Modeling
- Case Study 3: Schrodinger and Evonik Enhance Recyclable Tire Materials Development with MD Simulations
- Case Study 4: BosonQ Psi and materialsIN Optimize Surface Crack Detection in Concrete with Quantum ML
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Virtual Simulation and Modeling Technologies in the Chemicals and Materials R&D Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Key Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Technology Analysis
- Technology Advances
Patent and Research Publications
- Overview of Patents
- Overview of Research Publications
Stakeholder Analysis
- Key Companies
- Important Research Contributions and Breakthroughs from Academic Institutions
- Notable Collaborations Between Key Stakeholders
Funding and Investments
- Key Investments
Analyst Perspective and Future Outlook
- Future-looking Trends
- Impact Analysis
- Analyst Perspective
Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Dotmatics
- BASF Agricultural Solutions
- Kebotix
- Schrodinger
- Evonik
- BosonQ Psi
- materialsIN
