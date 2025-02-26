Refrigeration Insulation Materials Strategic Research Report 2025 - Revenues to Reach $10 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions in Cold Storage Worldwide

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Insulation Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigeration Insulation Materials was valued at US$6.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Is Driving Growth in the Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market?



The growth in the global refrigeration insulation materials market is driven by increasing demand for efficient cold chain logistics, growing environmental regulations, and advancements in insulation technology. Rising global demand for fresh food, frozen products, and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is expanding the need for efficient cold chain solutions, including well-insulated storage facilities, transport vehicles, and refrigeration systems. As the cold chain market grows, so does the need for high-performance insulation materials that can minimize energy usage and maintain consistent temperatures throughout transportation and storage.



Stricter environmental regulations and a heightened focus on sustainability are also driving the market. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in industrial refrigeration, pushing businesses to adopt more energy-efficient insulation materials. For instance, regulations aimed at phasing out high-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants encourage companies to invest in advanced insulation solutions to meet new efficiency standards and reduce environmental impact.

Additionally, technological advancements, including the development of vacuum insulation panels, aerogels, and bio-based insulation, are broadening the range of high-performance materials available to the industry. These innovations help companies improve energy efficiency, extend equipment life, and reduce operating costs, making advanced insulation an appealing choice for businesses aiming to achieve both operational and environmental goals. Together, these factors underscore the expanding role of refrigeration insulation materials in supporting sustainable, efficient, and reliable cold chain systems worldwide.



How Are Innovations Enhancing the Efficiency of Refrigeration Insulation Materials?



Innovations in insulation technology are enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of refrigeration insulation materials. Vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) represent one of the most advanced developments, offering high insulation performance in thin, lightweight formats. VIPs have low thermal conductivity, making them ideal for ultra-efficient insulation applications in cold storage, shipping containers, and high-performance refrigerators. Although VIPs are more expensive than traditional materials, their space-saving benefits and high thermal efficiency are increasingly valued in the pharmaceutical cold chain and other sectors requiring precise temperature control.



Aerogels are another breakthrough in insulation materials, known for their ultra-low density and thermal conductivity. Aerogels are made from silica and offer lightweight, highly efficient insulation, which is advantageous in high-performance refrigeration applications. Although costly, aerogels are gaining traction due to their high durability and low environmental impact. Bio-based insulation materials are also emerging, driven by the growing focus on sustainability. Derived from renewable resources, these bio-based foams and fibers reduce reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to a lower carbon footprint.

Moreover, many companies are developing eco-friendly refrigerants and insulation systems with improved energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals and environmental regulations. These advancements are making refrigeration insulation materials not only more effective but also more environmentally friendly, supporting the shift toward sustainable cold chain solutions.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Refrigeration Insulation Materials market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Type (PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam, Other Types);

Application (Commercial, Industrial, Cryogenic, Refrigerated Transportation);

End-Use (Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the PU & PIR segment, which is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.8%. The Elastomeric Foam segment is also set to grow at 7.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.4% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Armacell International S.A., Aspen Aerogels, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Etex and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Some of the 34 major companies featured in this Refrigeration Insulation Materials market report include:

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogels

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Etex

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group PLC

L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

Lydall Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

NMC SA

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain Isover

Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd.

Zotefoams

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Refrigeration Insulation Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions in Cold Storage Drives Growth in Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market

Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry Spurs Demand for High-Performance Insulation in Refrigerated Warehousing

Increasing Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint Propels Adoption of Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Insulation Materials

Advancements in Insulation Technology Enhance Thermal Performance and Durability of Refrigeration Materials

Growth in Cold Chain Logistics and Transportation Expands Applications for Refrigeration Insulation in Trucks and Containers

Rising Demand for Temperature-Controlled Packaging in Pharmaceuticals Drives Market for Insulated Packaging Solutions

Increasing Use of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) in Refrigeration Applications Improves Energy Efficiency

Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and Retail Chains Fuels Demand for Refrigerated Display Case Insulation

Growing Adoption of Sustainable Building Practices Expands Market for Eco-Friendly Insulation Materials

Technological Innovations in Lightweight and Fire-Resistant Insulation Materials Enhance Safety and Efficiency

Growth of the Dairy and Meat Processing Industries Drives Demand for Refrigeration Insulation in Production Facilities

Increasing Use of Insulated Panels and Rigid Foams in Large Cold Storage Facilities Boosts Market Potential

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How is the Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzvi74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment